The first full-length feature film about Ronald Reagan’s life is set to hit theaters in late August, just ahead of the fall presidential campaign season.

He was among the most popular presidents in the post-World War II era, leaving office in January 1989 with a 63 percent approval rating, according to Gallup.

Reagan was the last presidential candidate to win in a true landslide, 49 states to 1 in 1984, with Democrat Walter Mondale barely taking his home state of Minnesota (by 0.2 percent of the vote) and the District of Columbia.

The film “Reagan,” starring Dennis Quaid in the lead role, will be released nationwide on Aug. 30, Deadline reported.

The movie explores the conservative icon’s extraordinary life, taking the audience from his boyhood in Illinois to becoming a Hollywood star and president of the Screen Actors Guild in the 1930s, 40s and 50s, to governor of California in the 1960s and 70s, and then on to becoming the 40th president of the United States in the 1980s.

As one would expect, the Cold War plays heavily into the storyline.

The tale is told through the eyes of former KGB agent Viktor Petrovich, portrayed by Jon Voight, who sets out to explain to an up-and-coming Russian leader how Reagan helped bring about the demise of the Soviet Union in the 1980s.

The Western Journal attended a screening of the film in Scottsdale earlier this month.

Quaid’s portrayal of Reagan is strong, as is Penelope Ann Miller’s (“Kindergarten Cop”) performance as Nancy Reagan.

As one would expect and hope, some of the most dramatic moments in Reagan’s life are in the movie, including when a would-be assassin shot him just months into his presidency.

And of course, what would a Reagan film be without that famous moment before the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany in 1987, when he proclaimed, “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!”

Some of the film was shot at Reagan’s ranch, just north of Santa Barbara, California. He and Nancy spent about a year of his presidency altogether at what became known as the Western White House.

Quaid told CBN News that he’s really proud of the film.

“He was my favorite president,” the actor unequivocally said.

“Portraying Ronald Reagan was an enormous challenge,” Quaid noted. “This is an important movie, one of my most interesting roles, and I am really excited to work with the ShowBiz team.”

ShowBiz Direct is the distributor of “Reagan,” which was originally scheduled for release in 2023, but faced production delays due to the COVID pandemic and the actors’ strike.

The film is directed by Sean McNamara, whose past works include “Soul Surfer” and “The Miracle Season.”

Learn more about “Reagan” here.

