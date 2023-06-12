First, the boxing match between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and John Gotti III ended.

Then the fight began.

The contest Sunday night was billed as an exhibition, and the 46-year-old Mayweather was fully in control throughout the bout at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

The New York Post noted that the Hall of Fame boxer flashed a smile before whacking Gotti with a jab in the fourth round.

And, yes, for those recalling the name, Gotti is the grandson of New York mob boss John Gotti.

Referee Kenny Bayless tried to keep the two separated and get the trash-talking stopped, according to WTVJ-TV in Miami.

By the sixth round, he had had enough. Bayless ended the contest, saying Gotti was disqualified for holding.

As the fight was called, Gotti appeared to say “F*** you” to Mayweather.

Then the punches began to fly in earnest.

Gotti stalked Mayweather with wild swings as the entourages of both fighters entered the ring to throw punches at anyone who seemed interested in swinging back.

WARNING: The following videos contain violence and language that some viewers may find offensive.

Altercation breaks out during Floyd Mayweather vs John Gotti III exhibition match pic.twitter.com/ZiVXD7C2mN — Crown Nation Sports (@cnation_sports) June 12, 2023

COMPLETE CHAOS at the Floyd Mayweather vs John Gotti III fight 😳 pic.twitter.com/FML12NOO5e — Overtime (@overtime) June 12, 2023

Along the way, when Bayless was standing back watching the mayhem, a fan entered the ring and shoved him.

As the ring devolved into chaos, so did the area, with fights breaking out.

Folks are saying the best fights happened after the Mayweather-Gotti exhibition match 😲 (via KennysellsMiami/IG)#MayweatherGotti pic.twitter.com/lgl7cQEW1m — Crown Nation Sports (@cnation_sports) June 12, 2023

Social media allowed the trash-talking to continue long after the event was over, according to the post.

“Enemy for life. Never put me down or stopped me. It was DQ for no reason,” Gotti posted on his Instagram account.

Mayweather vs Gotti III fight was stopped by Referee Kenny Bayless in round no 6, reason of the stoppage both fighters did not stop trash talking to each other.

I hope the Ref still knows it’s an exhibition fight and no judges, it was a lame excuse stopping the fight for trash… pic.twitter.com/aeEjUN2R3M — Alexander Shah (@xAlexanderShahx) June 12, 2023

As reported by Sports Illustrated, Gotti’s sister, Nicolette Gotti, posted a message to Mayweather on Instagram, the politest part of which read, “I swear on my kids I’m coming for your daughter it may be 2 years 3 years from now but I’m coming …”

Mayweather officially retired from boxing with a 50-0 record. Since then, he has held several exhibition fights, winning them all.

Gotti was 5-1 as an MMA fighter and entered the match 2-0 as a boxer.

