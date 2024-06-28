Share
Rep. Thomas Massie Announces Death of Wife: 'Rhonda Went to Heaven'

 By Michael Austin  June 28, 2024 at 9:58am
Tragedy struck the family of Kentucky Republican Rep. Thomas Massie on Thursday.

The congressman announced on Friday that his wife, Rhonda Massie, had passed away the day prior.

The two were married for over 35 years.

“Yesterday my high school sweetheart, the love of my life for over 35 years, the loving mother of our 4 children, the smartest kindest woman I ever knew, my beautiful and wise queen forever, Rhonda went to Heaven,” Massie wrote.

He added: “Thank you for your prayers for our family in this difficult time.”

The cause of death has yet to be revealed by Massie or his staff, the local Kentucky outlet the Lexington Herald-Leader reported.

Massie went on to publish additional social media posts sharing about him and his wife’s love story.

The two Kentucky natives were high school sweethearts who went to the prom together, Massie wrote.

Mrs. Massie garnered quite a few educational accomplishments over the course of her life.

She was a valedictorian in high school, was accepted into MIT and Harvard and eventually graduated from MIT with a Mechanical Engineering degree.

But more important than any of that, according to Massie, was how she “devoted her life to our family.”

The last post shared by Rep. Massie showed a picture from the two’s marriage along with a picture of their latest vacation — which took place just one week ago — at Mount Rainier in Washington state.

“We spent last week touring Mt Rainier with our grandson – she was the best mammaw ever!” he wrote.

“We love you Rhonda,” Massie posted.

According to local outlet WKYT, Rhonda Massie is survived by her husband and four children.

