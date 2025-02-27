Share
President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with France's President Emmanuel Macron in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Monday. (Ludovic Marin - Pool / AP)

Rep Working on Legislation Directing Bureau of Engraving and Printing to Create New $250 Bill with Trump's Face

 By Samantha Chang  February 27, 2025 at 9:03am
Republican Rep. Joe Wilson of South Carolina was savaged on social media after revealing he’s working on legislation to create a $250 bill featuring President Donald Trump’s face.

In a tone-deaf X post on Tuesday, Wilson wrote: “Grateful to announce that I am drafting legislation to direct the Bureau of Engraving and Printing to design a $250 bill featuring Donald J. Trump.”

“Bidenflation has destroyed the economy forcing American families to carry more cash. Most valuable bill for most valuable President!” the congressman added.

Under current laws, a living person cannot appear on U.S. currency, which is why Wilson would have to get a new law passed to make his proposal a reality.

In any case, the suggestion went down like a ton of bricks, as numerous commenters slammed the idea as a waste of money and time.

Should this effort move forward?

As Americans struggle with crushing inflation, soaring crime waves, and the harrowing impact of unfettered illegal immigration, it’s absurd for an elected official to waste time on a vanity project — even if Trump deserves the tribute.

Rather than brown-nosing the president with useless gestures, Wilson should support the Trump agenda — such as ensuring Ukraine does not join NATO — instead of opposing it.

Many Trump supporters are thrilled that he appears to be delivering on some of his campaign promises, such as stemming illegal border crossings and streamlining the bloated federal bureaucracy.

Printing $250 bills plastered with Trump’s face is an amusing idea (especially when one considers the numerous liberal meltdowns the newly minted bills would trigger), but it won’t help everyday Americans who are struggling to pay their bills and raise their children in a safe environment.

Samantha Chang
Samantha Chang is a financial editor and lawyer in NYC.
Conversation