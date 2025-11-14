Report: Soros Funding Anti-Israel, Pro-Hamas News Outlet That Claims to Be 'Completely Independent'

Drop Site News is one of the most poisonous journalistic outlets taken with any degree of seriousness on the left.

Founded by two former staff members of The Intercept (already a bad sign), Drop Site, founded in 2024, focuses almost exclusively on what it describes as the predations of Israel against the absolutely blameless, saintly folk in Hamas and other such groups.

That’s bad enough, but at least the outrage was supposed to be funded by the idiots who consume this sort of stuff. Drop Site News bills itself as “completely independent” and a “reader-supported” platform.

On Thursday, the Washington Free Beacon reported that this is only true if you count George and/or Alexander Soros as “readers.”

According to the Free Beacon’s Chuck Ross, the spending database of the Open Society Foundations — the web of political groups controlled by the financier and his failson heir — gave the outlet a $250,000 grant in 2024.

The grant was funneled through the Social Security Works Education Fund, which the Free Beacon described as “an obscure nonprofit that aims to ‘educate the general public, media, and policy-makers about the benefits of protecting social security benefits.’ The organization serves as the ‘fiscal sponsor’ for Drop Site, allowing donors to make tax-deductible contributions to the outlet, which does not have tax-exempt status from the IRS.”

The Open Society Foundations grant went through that fund, ostensibly “to support establishing a Drop Site News MENA [Middle East/North Africa] desk to to [sic] bridge a critical information gap in independent journalism.”

Let’s start with the obvious problem with that statement, of course: There is no application of Social Security reporting that involves the Middle East or North Africa. Also, even if you haven’t read Drop Site News, you might not be shocked to learn they do very little reporting on Social Security.

But they do seem to have a particular focus. See if you can guess it from their front page on Substack, Drop Site’s publishing platform, early Friday:

That’s not filtered for stories about Israel and Hamas, mind you. That’s every stinking story aside from the front page. Aside from “Israel stinks, Hamas is OK,” you have one Jeffrey Epstein story (actually half of one) and one “Israel was in bed with Jeffrey Epstein” story. Natch.

This focus probably shouldn’t be surprising — the former Intercept staffers who founded Drop Site News, Ryan Grim and Jeremy Scahill — are known for their bias against the Jewish state in favor of whoever is opposed to it. Quoth the Free Beacon when discussing the outlet’s first major scoop in July of 2024:

Its first major story was a series of interviews that Scahill conducted with Hamas leaders aimed at providing the “public deeper insight into [Hamas’s] decision to launch the October 7 attacks in Israel.”

“The past nine months of Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza have spurred an unprecedented global awakening to the plight of the Palestinian people,” reads the opening line of Scahill’s story.

What is clear is that this aligns perfectly, alas, with how the Open Society Foundations rolls when it comes to Israel.

The $250,000 to Drop Site News pales in comparison to the $4 million OSF distributed to three terror-linked Palestinian organizations — Al Haq, the Al Mezan Center for Human Rights, and the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights, all now sanctioned by the United States — before the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas-led terror attacks into Israel.

🚨 State Dept Sanctions 3 NGOs The U.S. just sanctioned Al Haq, Al Mezan, and PCHR… all tied to the terrorist group PFLP. Soros heavily financed all three. When do we sanction the financers themselves? https://t.co/yfk30sMbc7 pic.twitter.com/V921TCtwkU — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) September 4, 2025

The Soros empire has also funneled huge sums of money to groups that supported Hamas on American campuses, and one estimate says that Soros had spent over $80 million on organizations that either broadly praised terror or urged violent protest.

And remember, Open Society Foundations patriarch George Soros has spent years shilling for Hamas, writing in a 2007 Financial Times Op-Ed that the fault for Hamas lay with… Israel, and by extension, the United States.

He described the organization as “a military wing, largely directed from Damascus and beholden to its Syrian and Iranian sponsors, and a political wing that is more responsive to the needs of the Palestinian population that elected it.”

When Gazans elected Hamas as the ruling party there, that fact should have tipped Soros off to signs of real trouble.

But nope, it’s our fault: “If Israel had accepted the results of the election, that might have strengthened the more moderate political wing. Unfortunately, the ideology of the ‘war on terror’ does not permit such subtle distinctions … There is growing danger of a regional conflagration in which Israel and the U.S. could be on the losing side.”

Thankfully, we weren’t on the losing side — but it’s worth noting that the better part of two decades after George Soros wrote that, the empire he controlled has done everything possible to ensure we ended up there. That includes funding a “completely independent” publication that gives readers a completely bogus view of the conflict in the Holy Land.

