Report: Veteran CBS Reporter Quit After Network Refused to Obsess Over Jan. 6 Anniversary

It appears that Bari Weiss’ leadership style at CBS News is continuing to rankle some of the more ideologically slanted reporters at the network.

Weiss was brought in as editor in chief largely to steer CBS News more toward the middle, after it had drifted further and further to the left for years.

That mission doesn’t appear to be sitting well with one of Weiss’ soon-to-be former veteran reporters.

Reports of Justice Department correspondent Scott MacFarlane’s pending departure from CBS News first surfaced Monday, with Status (operated by former CNNer Oliver Darcy) breaking the story.

After the announcement was made to CBS News staffers first, MacFarlane sent his own memo to his peers outlining his decision to leave.

Upon confirming that his work “will soon no longer appear on CBS News,” MacFarlane added that, “I will always value the opportunity I had to work alongside the talented and committed professionals here. I’m proud to have had the words ‘CBS correspondent’ next to my name — always will be.”

But is he actually proud to have “CBS correspondent” on his work history?

According to Mediaite‘s transcripts of the Status report, the veteran reporter had allegedly grown “disillusioned” with Weiss’ leadership style — and there was apparently a tipping point in January.

Status’ Darcy reports: “Specifically, MacFarlane was appalled and disheartened by the way the ‘CBS Evening News’ marked the five-year anniversary of the January 6 insurrection.”

Drilling down, Darcy said that MacFarlane was “aghast” after CBS News dedicated all of 16 seconds to commemorate the event. He took special issue with the “both sides approach” that the 16-second segment adopted.

While MacFarlane didn’t broach any of Darcy’s reporting, he did confirm on social media that his time at CBS News was coming to an end and that he had sent a memo to his colleagues about it:

UPDATE: i just shared this note with my colleagues: “To my incredible colleagues at CBS: I want to personally let you know that my work will soon no longer appear on CBS News. This is my decision, and I appreciate the bosses at CBS for understanding it.

I will always value… — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) March 9, 2026

“This is my decision, and I appreciate the bosses at CBS for understanding it,” MacFarlane said on X.

He added, “For the next phase of my career, I look forward to some independence and finding new spaces to share my work in line with my personal goals. I thank you all. The work will not stop, and I’ll always be a call away.”

Weiss’ ascent came after CBS News’ parent company, Paramount, merged with Skydance.

As The Hill pointed out, MacFarlane is just the latest in a line of veteran reporters who have bristled under Weiss and departed.

She is far from being a conservative voice, but since being appointed as head of CBS News, Weiss has instituted sweeping changes to the tone, tenor, and style of the embattled network.

