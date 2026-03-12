A retired Air Force major general who once commanded a base linked in folklore to UFOs has been missing for two weeks, and now the FBI is involved in the search for him.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office in New Mexico has issued an appeal to the public for help in finding retired Air Force Maj. Gen. William Neil McCasland, 68, according to CNN.

The sheriff’s office said it has so far “uncovered no evidence of foul play” but is “still considering all possible scenarios.”

McCasland left his Albuquerque home at about 11 a.m. on Feb. 27 and has not been heard from since. The sheriff’s office said he left on foot that day.

🚨 BREAKING: Retired Major General Neil McCassland, long connected to UFO programs, is reported missing McCassland was responsible for managing the Air Force’s $2.2 billion science and technology program at Wright Patterson Air Force Base McCassland was mentioned in the… https://t.co/HgfWfRzQm6 pic.twitter.com/i74sXu8tZd — Red Panda Koala (@RedPandaKoala) March 2, 2026

McCasland’s UFO connection stems from his days in command of the Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, rumored to have been a storage place for extraterrestrial artifacts.

He further worked with Blink-182 musician Tom DeLonge, who co-founded a company that explores unidentified aerial phenomena.

“Our priority is finding Mr. McCasland safely,” Bernalillo County Sheriff John Allen said in a statement, according to CBS News. “Our investigators and search teams are working continuously, and we’re coordinating closely with our local, state, and federal partners.”

A silver alert was issued for McCasland. New Mexico issues such alerts for individuals over 50 “with a clear indication of irreversible deterioration of intellectual faculties,” the sheriff’s office said.

The alert said McCasland has unspecified “medical issues.”

McCasland’s wife, Susan McCasland Wilkerson, posted on Facebook that despite the silver alert, “Neil is at some risk, but not from dementia. He was not confused and disoriented.”

As for his UFO knowledge, she noted that her husband “retired from the AF almost 13 years ago and has had only very commonly held clearances since. It seems quite unlikely that he was taken to extract very dated secrets from him.”

She said her husband’s brief connection to DeLonge “is not a reason for someone to abduct Neil.”

“Neil does not have any special knowledge about the ET bodies and debris from the Roswell crash stored at Wright-Patt,” she wrote.

She then offered a whimsical comment.

“Though at this point with absolutely no sign of him, maybe the best hypothesis is that aliens beamed him up to the mothership. However, no sightings of a mothership hovering above the Sandia Mountains have been reported,” she wrote.

