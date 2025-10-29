Right-Wing 'Anti-Greta' Files for Asylum in US, Saying Her Life Is 'at Major Risk' in Germany

A German activist known as the “anti-Greta” for her embrace of conservative causes that are the antithesis of those promulgated by liberal icon Great Thunberg wants to flee Germany, citing the risks of remaining there.

Naomi Seibt is now living in America and has applied for asylum, according to Fox News, claiming she is being persecuted for exercising her free speech rights in Germany.

“I have now applied for asylum, which means that I’m waiting for an interview. And, in the meantime, I’m here legally,” Seibt said, noting she applied for asylum under Section 208 of the Immigration and Nationality Act, claiming she could be jailed or harmed if she returns to Germany.

“My goal in the meantime is to become an American citizen in the future because this country has given me so much hope,” she said.

She said she is acting with the support of Elon Musk, who she said communicated with her in 2024 after she posted on X about the German elections.

“Over the course of last year, I was obviously retweeted a lot by Elon Musk, and I interacted with him personally in private messages just about what’s going on in Germany,” she explained.

“Elon has been terrified of going to Europe and knows that there is an extremely high threat and has confirmed this to me personally. That’s when I made the decision to apply for asylum myself. He gave me his approval for that.”

Seibt said that the German government has put her under surveillance while also refusing to protect her.

“In 2024, I found out that I had been spied on by German intelligence for years. Simultaneously, I keep receiving death threats from antifa,” she said.

“I went to the German police, and they told me that they can’t do anything about it as long as I have not actually been raped or killed. I am not getting protection from the German government even though I am at major risk of potentially being killed.”

She said she fears her criticism of German politicians will be weaponized. “As soon as I come back to Germany, I feel that they will try to arrest me,” she said.

Seibt entered the global spotlight when she pushed back on the kind of climate change panic promoted by Thunberg.

“I was barely 19 years old and never expected to be recognized as a right-wing figure. The German media called me the anti-Greta; they demonized me as the anti-Greta, like an anti-Christ for Greta Thunberg. I’m Naomi Seibt and want to be recognized as who I am because I’m not just some puppet poster figure for the right wing,” she said.

🇩🇪🇺🇸 GERMAN FIREBRAND JOURNALIST FINDS AN ALLY – AND A NEW HOME Naomi Seibt, the German activist once dubbed the “anti-Greta,” says she’s seeking asylum in the U.S. – with quiet encouragement from Elon. At 25, Naomi’s journey from YouTube skeptic to political exile reads like a… https://t.co/1Iy2SEvAUS pic.twitter.com/FCpTMf20O2 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 29, 2025

German officials claim that the Alternative for Germany Party is a “right-wing extremist” group, according to Newsweek.

The AfD categorizes that as liberal babble, saying that its foundational principles of mass deportations, nationalism, traditional Christian values, and a hard line against Islam are in sync with the German people.

Seibt’s hope for asylum comes as the Trump administration is considering a shift in refugee policy that would make political persecution a prime ground for admittance, according to The New York Times. Trump suspended existing refugee admittance policies upon taking office.

The New York Times report said President Donald Trump is being encouraged to prioritize European conservatives “targeted for peaceful expression of views online such as opposition to mass migration or support for ‘populist’ political parties.”

