New York City rioters hurled rocks at police officers, drove through a police line and damaged several businesses on Tuesday night following the Philadelphia police killing of a man armed with a knife, the New York Post reported.

Around 200 violent demonstrators paraded through the streets, with one man holding a burning American flag, according to the New York Post.

A driver reportedly accelerated through a police line, leaving one officer with a leg injury.

A car just plowed through a line of police officers in Brooklyn. Unknown number of injuries. pic.twitter.com/ZMh98ZRw3y — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 28, 2020



“Burn the precinct to the ground, every city, every town!” the group chanted, according to the Post.

Rioters hurled bottles and rocks at officers, and a man reportedly swiped a pumpkin from a resident’s stoop and threw it through a car window.

The group also broke windows of businesses and vandalized several other buildings with graffiti, according to the Post.

Nearly 30 rioters were arrested.

The unrest follows the death of Walter Wallace Jr., who was shot and killed by Philadelphia police after law enforcement received a call about a man with a knife.

Officers repeatedly ordered Wallace to drop the knife before he was shot.

