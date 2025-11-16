Rogan: Celebration of Charlie Kirk's Brutal Murder Shows We're Headed for Civil War

Podcast host Joe Rogan said on “The Joe Rogan Experience” Tuesday that Americans’ celebration of the Sept. 10 assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk reflected a nation proceeding toward a civil war.

Multiple individuals were fired from their jobs over online comments either rejoicing about Kirk’s assassination or attacking him in the aftermath. Rogan said on his podcast that “on a scale of one to civil war,” he would put the U.S. at around a seven because of the celebratory reaction to Kirk’s killing.

“Charlie Kirk gets shot and people are celebrating. Like, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa. You want people to die that you disagree with? Like, where are we right now on the scale of one to civil war? Where are we? Are we at seven? Because I thought we were five,” Rogan said. “I thought we were like four. Four or five. But after the Charlie Kirk thing, I’m like, ‘Oh, we might be like seven.’”

“This might be like step seven on the way to a bona fide civil war,” he added. “As soon as you start — like regular people — celebrating somebody getting murdered in front of their wife and kid on television, in front of the whole world… man, you’re in dark territory.”

Rogan and actor Charlie Sheen reacted to the assassination on a Sept. 11 episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

Rogan appeared shaken and stunned by the killing, while Sheen was more vocal in his response.

“Rest in peace,” Sheen said. “F***!”

“He doesn’t deserve that,” the actor added. “Nobody deserves that.”

While historian Heather Cox Richardson claimed during a Sept. 12 “Politics Chat” YouTube livestream that she did not see any left-wing individuals online rejoicing over the murder, Grabien News founder Tom Elliot responded by posting a supercut that showed their celebrations.

