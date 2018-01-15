‘Sabotaging’: Rand Paul Hits Back Over Democrat Attacks Against Trump

Sen. Rand Paul accused Democrats of willfully sabotaging the debate on immigration reform through racial attacks and an unwillingness to compromise, Monday on “Fox and Friends.”

“I’ve seen the immigration debate, I’ve seen in six or seven years in Washington being sabotaged by Democrats because they are unwilling to compromise,” Paul, a Kentucky Republican, said. “If they’re not willing to compromise, they are going to sabotage it themselves.

“We can have disagreements based on policy but once we make it attacking the person and calling a person a racist, it kind of destroys the dialogue,” he continued.

Paul called out Democrats for always playing the “race card” and believes voters would rather hear an actual debate than witness both parties trade insults.

“If Democrats only care about destroying the dialogue and care about playing the race card in the election of 2020, we’re going do this for three more years now — I think people would rather have a civil discussion, have some disagreements, have honest debates,” he said.

The Kentucky senator added that his stance is apolitical as he has opposed President Donald Trump on many issues.

However, he recognizes that the approach currently being used by Democrats to try and stifle the president do more harm than good in the long-run.

“I have honest disagreements with the president, but I think calling him names and letting it degenerate to the schoolyard stuff doesn’t do anybody any good,” he said.

During the interview, Paul also revealed that the president had donated money for his humanitarian trip he made to Haiti in 2015.

“When I went to Haiti a few years ago I went on a medical mission trip and we did cataract surgery for 200 people who were largely blind before their surgery,” Paul said.

“I asked for donations before I went on the trip,” he continued. “One of them was to a businessman Donald J. Trump, who not only helped with the trip to Haiti but helped with a previous trip we took to Central America.”

Paul also discussed the hatred he received on social media after defending Trump against accusations of racism.

“Twitter was filled with hatred toward me, wishing me violence,” Paul continued. “I read two dozen tweets wishing me violence.

“I read a couple dozen more calling me a racist. It really doesn’t make the dialogue any better in our country,” he added. “In fact, you know I think it makes it more likely to be violent out there if we’re talking about how we hate each other when it is in fact not really true.”

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

