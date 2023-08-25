'Sabrina' Star Melissa Joan Hart Reveals Her Moment with Holy Spirit That Led to Prayer-Filled Life

Actress Melissa Joan Hart, who is a devout Christian and an avid mission-goer, shared the story of her being touched by the Holy Spirit in a recent interview.

The star of “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” — which ran on television from 1996 to 2003 — is active in Africa, where she helps families in need.

She told The Christian Post this month about her travels to Zambia with the Christian humanitarian aid organization World Vision International.

Hart said that while in the country with her husband and three sons, she encountered questions about why she and others with a seemingly good life compared to those who are impoverished still pray.

“They couldn’t understand why we pray when we have so much,” she said. “They’re like, ‘It’s weird to see a family pray that already has everything, like what would you pray for, or how would you pray?’”

Hart said prayer is always the answer, no matter the circumstance.

In regard to speaking to God, the 47-year-old explained that an hour of praying led her to a real “come to Jesus” moment in which she felt the Holy Spirit.

She explained that after author Katherine Wolf suffered an aneurysm and went into a coma in 2008, a mom’s group she was in took shifts to pray for Wolf. Hart said she prayed and was finished and still had 55 minutes left of her hour that she did not know what to do with.

“I feel like that’s the moment that really opened up my prayer life, Hart told The Christian Post. “I had a big moment there where my prayer life changed and where I started to understand more about how to pray, and then my husband also helped me.”

Do you follow Melissa Joan Hart on social media? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

She added that while she has always had a close relationship with Christ, she experienced a moment in which everything clicked for her in the middle of the night.

“I did have a born-again, Holy Spirit moment,” she said. “I never really understood the Holy Spirit or the Trinity in a sense. One day, we were in Bible study and it just hit, like the Holy Spirit made sense to me all of a sudden!”

Hart continued:

“One day, I just felt it and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s the Holy Spirit talking to me. I get it now,’ she recounted. “Like a lightning bolt just hit me and I was like, ‘The Holy Spirit! I don’t know why it just hit me and I got it.’ Then I better understood the Trinity and all that.

“My father-in-law once said to me, too, about the Trinity — because I was struggling to understand that — he said, ‘Well, I’m a father, but I’m also a son, and I’m also a brother, and I’m also an uncle. And he said, that’s how God can be all these things, so that hit me, too.”

Hart also said there were moments in past years where she struggled to keep praying, but she explained how she navigated those times.

“I actually wanted to stop praying for a while because I was having such terrible thoughts that would frighten me so badly,” Hart said. “I was like, ‘I’m not gonna pray anymore because I can’t handle these thoughts. It’s giving me anxiety. It’s keeping me from sleeping.”

She concluded, “It’s like, literally choking me with how scared it’s making me. When I pray, these other thoughts are coming in. And that’s when I realized that Satan is trying to take over, so I have to keep doing it!”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.