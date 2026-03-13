Share
News
San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie steaks at a news conference in San Francisco on Jan. 16, 2026.
San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie steaks at a news conference in San Francisco on Jan. 16, 2026. (Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

San Francisco Mayor's Team Attacked Shortly After Admission of City's Dismal State

 By Michael Austin  March 13, 2026 at 5:30am
Share

San Francisco Democratic Mayor Daniel Lurie admitted that the California metropolis needs a “reset.”

Just hours later, his team was attacked, and officers were forced to protect the senior official from two thugs.

Lurie’s vehicle was blocked on March 5 around 5:40 p.m. by a group of men in the city’s Tenderloin neighborhood, according to a report from Fox News.

The mayor’s security fought to subdue the suspects, with at least one officer being taken to the ground.

Authorities eventually arrested Tony Phillips, 44, and Abraham Simon, 33, in relation to the incident.

The thugs were taken to San Francisco County Jail and booked on numerous charges.

Phillips faces several counts — assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, resisting an executive officer, resisting or obstructing an officer, battery on a peace officer, theft of lost property, possession of drug paraphernalia, and contempt of court.

Back in 2019, Phillips had been arrested in connection to a homicide, in which Curtis Neal, 42, was stabbed to death.

But the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office never filed charges against him, saying there was not enough evidence.

Simon is meanwhile facing charges like resisting or obstructing an officer, and being under the influence of a controlled substance, which stemmed from an active warrant from another county.

Related:
Chevron Issues Warning About Newsom's Latest Awful Energy Policy: Consumers Are in for it

Lurie was unharmed by the incident.

Before the attack, Lurie had posted that San Francisco requires a “reset” with respect to governance.

“San Francisco needs a reset. Our city charter is one of the longest in the country. It is bloated. It is broken,” he wrote on social media.

Most of the proposed reforms pertained to ballots and accountability for the bureaucracy.

“These reforms would change that to ensure that when San Franciscans elect a mayor, they know who is responsible for delivering results. San Franciscans elect people to run their government, and those leaders should be accountable for whether it works,” the post continued.

“This package of reforms is about results. It’s about accountability. It’s about making City Hall work for San Francisco.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations; guiding the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations; guiding the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Entertainment News, Christian-Conservatism




San Francisco Mayor's Team Attacked Shortly After Admission of City's Dismal State
Chevron Issues Warning About Newsom's Latest Awful Energy Policy: Consumers Are in for it
United Airlines Will No Longer Tolerate This Annoying Behavior on Planes
Dearborn Mosque Mourns the Death of 'Martyr' Ayatollah Khamenei After U.S. and Israel Took Him Out
Texas Lawmakers Launch 'Sharia Free Texas' Caucus, Affirm Support for 'Unyielding Christian Values'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation