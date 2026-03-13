San Francisco Mayor's Team Attacked Shortly After Admission of City's Dismal State

San Francisco Democratic Mayor Daniel Lurie admitted that the California metropolis needs a “reset.”

Just hours later, his team was attacked, and officers were forced to protect the senior official from two thugs.

Lurie’s vehicle was blocked on March 5 around 5:40 p.m. by a group of men in the city’s Tenderloin neighborhood, according to a report from Fox News.

The mayor’s security fought to subdue the suspects, with at least one officer being taken to the ground.

Authorities eventually arrested Tony Phillips, 44, and Abraham Simon, 33, in relation to the incident.

Video obtained by Mission Local shows a police officer, part of Mayor Lurie’s security detail, tussling with a man in the Tenderloin. The mayor looks on before walking away. The man then slams the officer to the ground, & tries to get on top of him. https://t.co/4x32vFGn2g pic.twitter.com/y2bIMixZlc — Mission Local (@MLNow) March 6, 2026

The thugs were taken to San Francisco County Jail and booked on numerous charges.

Phillips faces several counts — assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, resisting an executive officer, resisting or obstructing an officer, battery on a peace officer, theft of lost property, possession of drug paraphernalia, and contempt of court.

Back in 2019, Phillips had been arrested in connection to a homicide, in which Curtis Neal, 42, was stabbed to death.

But the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office never filed charges against him, saying there was not enough evidence.

Simon is meanwhile facing charges like resisting or obstructing an officer, and being under the influence of a controlled substance, which stemmed from an active warrant from another county.

Lurie was unharmed by the incident.

Before the attack, Lurie had posted that San Francisco requires a “reset” with respect to governance.

San Francisco needs a reset. Our city charter is one of the longest in the country. It is bloated. It is broken. And it only works for the people who know how to manipulate it—not everyday San Franciscans. Today, I’m proposing reforms to clean up our city charter and make… pic.twitter.com/SanMYjEFFo — Daniel Lurie 丹尼爾·羅偉 (@DanielLurie) March 6, 2026

“San Francisco needs a reset. Our city charter is one of the longest in the country. It is bloated. It is broken,” he wrote on social media.

Most of the proposed reforms pertained to ballots and accountability for the bureaucracy.

“These reforms would change that to ensure that when San Franciscans elect a mayor, they know who is responsible for delivering results. San Franciscans elect people to run their government, and those leaders should be accountable for whether it works,” the post continued.

“This package of reforms is about results. It’s about accountability. It’s about making City Hall work for San Francisco.”

