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Pastor John Amanchukwu leads the daily prayer at Turning Point's AmericaFest conference, in remembrance of late right-wing political activist Charlie Kirk, in Phoenix, Arizona, on Dec. 18, 2025.
Pastor John Amanchukwu leads the daily prayer at Turning Point's AmericaFest conference, in remembrance of late right-wing political activist Charlie Kirk, in Phoenix, Arizona, on Dec. 18, 2025. (Olivier Touron - AFP / Getty Images)

School Board Meeting Descends Into Chaos as Furious Father Booted for Reading Filthy Passages from Kids Library Books

 By Brooklynn Robinson  October 16, 2026 at 4:45am
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A North Carolina pastor was escorted out of an Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education meeting on Oct. 12 after he began reading explicit passages from a novel that remains available to students at a district high school.

Pastor John Amanchukwu stood at the podium during public comment and quoted from “Push” by Sapphire, also known as Ramona Lofton, according to LifeZette.

Board Chair Dr. Doug Knight interrupted him, and officers approached to remove him from the podium and the room.

Amanchukwu posted video of the exchange the next day and wrote that a lawsuit was coming.

“I was censored by the board chair for reading from Push by Ramona Lofton. Then POLICE were brought in to intimidate me and force me away from the podium,” he wrote.

“THE BOOK STAYS. THE PREACHER GETS SILENCED. An allegedly inappropriate book remains in Lake Norman High School, but a preacher exercising his right to speak gets shut down?”

The novel, published in 1996, is written from the perspective of a teenage girl and includes descriptions of sexual abuse, incest, and rape.

Amanchukwu has read from the same title at other school board meetings, including one in Midland, Texas, back in 2024, where police also removed him.

Should parents have a say in what books are available in school libraries?
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In September, he did the same at a Hillsborough County, Florida, school board meeting, reading explicit passages from a Chuck Palahniuk novel he said was available on a school shelf.

The board proceeded to interrupt him once the content he was reading became graphic.

He announced earlier on Oct. 12 that he planned to speak as part of a national effort on school library materials.

“Pray for me! I’m speaking at the Iredell-Statesville school board meeting tonight! My national school board campaign continues, and we’re keeping the main thing, the main thing. We must protect our children,” he posted.

The meeting was held at the Career Academy and Technical School in Troutman and livestreamed on the district’s official YouTube channel.

As of Oct. 14, Amanchukwu had not filed a formal complaint, and the district had not issued a public statement on the removal.

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Brooklynn Robinson
Brooklynn Robinson is a Florida-based journalist originally from Alabama who remains firmly rooted in her Southern conservative values and America First principles. She specializes in investigative reporting and undercover work.

Previously an associate journalist at O’Keefe Media Group, she conducted undercover investigations, wrote articles, and produced digital media. Her career began as a contributor to UncoverDC and General Michael Flynn’s America’s Future. Through her reporting, Brooklynn focuses on exposing corruption and holding those in power accountable. Follow her on X: @RealAnonB




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