School Board Meeting Descends Into Chaos as Furious Father Booted for Reading Filthy Passages from Kids Library Books

A North Carolina pastor was escorted out of an Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education meeting on Oct. 12 after he began reading explicit passages from a novel that remains available to students at a district high school.

Pastor John Amanchukwu stood at the podium during public comment and quoted from “Push” by Sapphire, also known as Ramona Lofton, according to LifeZette.

Board Chair Dr. Doug Knight interrupted him, and officers approached to remove him from the podium and the room.

Amanchukwu posted video of the exchange the next day and wrote that a lawsuit was coming.

“I was censored by the board chair for reading from Push by Ramona Lofton. Then POLICE were brought in to intimidate me and force me away from the podium,” he wrote.

“THE BOOK STAYS. THE PREACHER GETS SILENCED. An allegedly inappropriate book remains in Lake Norman High School, but a preacher exercising his right to speak gets shut down?”

@libsoftiktok @isschools A bit more footage. The man’s name is John Amanchukwu, @REVWUTRUTH and he says he will file a lawsuit. https://t.co/Td4P9nAG4b — YourSmartAsianFriend (@SmartAsiaFriend) October 15, 2026

@libsoftiktok @isschools That’s pastor John Amanchukwu Sr. He goes to school boards to point out the obvious. They think the book is nasty but still want it available for kids. Freedom of speech until it’s uncomfortable for them.b — The Mom (@Trumpbeliever4) October 14, 2026

The novel, published in 1996, is written from the perspective of a teenage girl and includes descriptions of sexual abuse, incest, and rape.

Amanchukwu has read from the same title at other school board meetings, including one in Midland, Texas, back in 2024, where police also removed him.

Should parents have a say in what books are available in school libraries? Yes, absolutely No, that's up to the school Only for explicit content Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, absolutely 94% (31 votes) No, that's up to the school 0% (0 votes) Only for explicit content 6% (2 votes)

In September, he did the same at a Hillsborough County, Florida, school board meeting, reading explicit passages from a Chuck Palahniuk novel he said was available on a school shelf.

The board proceeded to interrupt him once the content he was reading became graphic.

A pastor read the books aloud. The board suddenly discovered manners. Pastor John K. Amanchukwu Sr. stood at a Hillsborough County, Florida, school board meeting and asked why a Chuck Palahniuk novel was on a school shelf, he posted. CAUTION⚠️ : Why… https://t.co/ReCcYLwhbh https://t.co/3Sa40mARQy — The Western Journal (@WesternJournalX) September 16, 2026

He announced earlier on Oct. 12 that he planned to speak as part of a national effort on school library materials.

“Pray for me! I’m speaking at the Iredell-Statesville school board meeting tonight! My national school board campaign continues, and we’re keeping the main thing, the main thing. We must protect our children,” he posted.

Pray for me! I’m speaking at the Iredell-Statesville school board meeting tonight! My national school board campaign continues, and we’re keeping the main thing, the main thing. We must protect our children. Luke 17:2 It would be better for them to be thrown into the sea with a millstone tied around their neck than to cause one of these little ones to stumble. — John K. Amanchukwu Sr. (@REVWUTRUTH) October 12, 2026

The meeting was held at the Career Academy and Technical School in Troutman and livestreamed on the district’s official YouTube channel.

@libsoftiktok @isschools This is Pastor John Amanchukwu. He’s awesome at exposing library books to school boards. — Sam Rob (@SamRobGFC) October 14, 2026

As of Oct. 14, Amanchukwu had not filed a formal complaint, and the district had not issued a public statement on the removal.

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