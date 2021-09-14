Path 27
Sen. Josh Hawley Vows to Delay Biden's Defense and State Department Nominees Until Three Top Officials Resign

 By Andrew Trunsky  September 14, 2021 at 11:08am
Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley vowed on the Senate floor Tuesday to delay President Joe Biden’s Defense and State Department nominees until Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan resign after the U.S.’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan.

“I will not consent to the nomination of any nominee for the Department of Defense or for the Department of State until Secretary Austin and Secretary Blinken and Jake Sullivan resign,” Hawley said, disparaging the administration’s messy exit strategy that cost American and Afghan lives and initially left hundreds of U.S. citizens behind.

Hawley labeled Biden a “disgrace,” calling for him to resign as well.

“His behavior is disgraceful,” Hawley said.

“He has dishonored this country with his shameful leadership in this crisis. And it is time for him to resign. And if he had the responsibility of leadership, he would resign.”

The Biden administration has come under bipartisan fire for the withdrawal’s execution, even as members of both parties and the majority of Americans agreed with the overall decision.

Blinken testified before the House and Senate Foreign Affairs Committees Monday and Tuesday, confirming that dozens of Americans and thousands of green card holders may still be in the now Taliban-controlled state.

While Hawley does not have the power to single-handedly block any nominee, he can slow the process, forcing Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to divert additional time toward any nomination and away from the slate of extremely pressing agenda items the chamber is trying to accomplish.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of the DCNF’s original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Andrew Trunsky
Andrew Trunsky




