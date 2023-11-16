Share
News

Senior House Democrat Announces He Won't Run for Re-Election, Putting Battleground Seat Up for Grabs

 By Jack Davis  November 16, 2023 at 3:05pm
Share

Democratic Rep. Dan Kildee of Michigan will be walking away from Congress after six terms in office.

Kildee had a cancerous tumor removed earlier this year, according to Politico.

“One of the things about going through a tough health diagnosis and then coming out OK … it does cause you to sort of sit back and say, OK, what are my priorities?” Kildee said.

Early this year, Kildee was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma, but by April was declared cancer-free.

Trending:
Biden Admin Trade Negotiators 'Stunned and Confused' After Receiving Strange Message from the White House: Report

“When I weigh how things are working here, and maybe a different way I can make a difference back home and be close to family, it became a pretty easy decision,” he said.

Kildee has risen through the party to become the co-chair of the Democratic caucus’ steering and policy committee and a member of the Ways and Means Committee.

Will Republicans gain seats in the House in 2024?

Kildee’s 8th Congressional District was redrawn in 2022, although he still won re-election.

Upon news that he was retiring, the Cook Political Report shifted his sat from leaning Democratic to a toss-up.

John Sellek, who has worked on Michigan Republican campaigns, called this “surprise” announcement an “earthquake in Michigan politics,” according to Bridge Michigan.

National Republican Congressional Committee spokesman Mike Marinella said the change was good news for the GOP, according to The Washington Post.

Related:
Trump vs. Kelly Debate Rematch? Secret Service Move Fuels Speculation: Report

“Republicans are looking forward to flipping this seat red,” he said.

The Congressional Leadership Fund, a super PAC that hopes to keep a Republican majority in the House, also indicated the change means opportunity.

“With Daniel Kildee’s departure, this already attainable seat becomes an even better pickup opportunity for House Republicans on the road to expanding the majority,” said Courtney Parella, the communications director for the fund.

The Detroit Free Press noted that Kildee’s once-solidly Democratic district “has in recent decades been drifting more Republican.”

In 2020. district voters supported President Joe Biden over former President Donald Trump  51 percent to 49 percent.

A Note from Our Founder:

 

Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful members have kept us going.

 

If you’ve never chosen to become a member, let me be honest: We need your help today.

 

I also want to send you an autographed copy of “Counterpunch,” which will give you a plan to fight back for our beloved country.

 

Join right now – The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time.

 

Please stand with us by becoming a member today.

Floyd G. Brown
Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Senior House Democrat Announces He Won't Run for Re-Election, Putting Battleground Seat Up for Grabs
Palestinian Officials Cancel Christmas Celebration at the Site of Jesus' Birth for the First Time in Years
20 High School Football Players Baptized After Practice - Coach Fired Days Later
Embattled GOP Rep George Santos Learns Fate in House Ethics Investigation
Pro-Palestinian Mob Turns Violent at Democratic Party Headquarters, Multiple Police Officers Injured
See more...

Conversation