Shocker: Crossdressing School Board VP Arrested on Sickening Child Porn Charges

A drag queen who is the vice president of his local school board has been arrested on allegations that he possessed child pornography.

On June 18, the New York State Police arrested Travis Longo, 46, of Cazenovia, New York, on four counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child. The release said Longo “engaged in a pattern of sexually explicit communications with a child under the age of 12.”

Two days later, according to a Department of Justice news release, a search of Longo’s phone after his arrest revealed “numerous images and videos of child pornography. They included “several videos depicting the sexual abuse of infants that Longo had received from other users of an internet-based messaging application.”

Longo was then hit with charges of receiving and possessing child pornography.

BREAKING: Drag queen school board member who was just arrested for alleged sexually explicit communication with a child, was a GUEST SPEAKER at the Democratic Party PA Caucus in 2024. pic.twitter.com/upX6GNpiSd — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 19, 2026

“As school board vice president, the defendant was entrusted by parents and the community to help protect and serve the interests of children. Instead, as alleged, he exploited his position of public trust while actively seeking out and accumulating images and videos depicting the heinous sexual abuse of children,” First Assistant U.S. Attorney John Sarcone said.

“This shocking betrayal makes his conduct all the more reprehensible. Thanks to the great investigative work of HSI and the New York State Police, he is now behind bars where he belongs and where my office will work tirelessly to ensure he stays for a long time,” Sarcone added.

Homeland Security Investigations Buffalo Acting Special Agent in Charge Anthony Patrone noted that the charges “strike at the heart of parents’ trust and fears.”

“For HSI Syracuse and our law enforcement partners, protecting children is not just a duty — it’s personal,” he added.

Longo is being held without bail.

Drag queen NY school board vice president, who said during an interview that the last thing he is is a predator, has been arrested for possessing CSAM involving infants. Travis Longo served as Vice President of the Cazenovia School Board & founded Cazenovia Pride. Longo is… pic.twitter.com/hkqyYSsXYK — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 23, 2026

“The government is correct that there are two presumptions… one is you’re a risk of flight and that you would continue to be a danger to the community if released,” Judge Miroslav Lovric said, according to WHAM-TV. “I do find that both of these presumptions apply in this case.”

“Our school has been betrayed as much as any other organization in our community with which he was involved,” the Cazenovia school board wrote in a statement posted on the school district’s website.

The board noted that it had to wait for Longo to resign his seat before trying to oust him.

“Travis became VP while still on good terms with his fellow board members under the guise of representation and goodwill,” the release said.

“A lot of kids knew him personally,” district resident Roxanne Grime said, according to WSTM-TV.

“He was a mentor in the LGBTQ community here and the kids know him. They’re scared. They’re confused because they knew him personally and it’s scary trying to explain to them that monsters hide in plain sight and sometimes you don’t know,” she said.

Longo founded Cazenovia Pride Fest. On Friday, the organization announced this year’s pride event is canceled, and the organization Longo founded is shut down, according to WSYR-TV.

In a November appearance at nearby Colgate University, Longo said his drag career opened doors, according to The Colgate Maroon-News, a student newspaper.

“Drag is all about tearing down social norms,” he said. “None of it is real. We are subscribing to these things, and I find such joy in doing that.”

“I like to think that by me just living my life openly and authentically is giving our youth and other people that might not feel supported in a way where they can speak up for themselves, that might give them the courage they might need to do that for themselves,” Longo said.

At that time, Anna Hooper, program coordinator for the Center for Women’s Studies at the school, said Longo “speaks to the importance of providing representation, care, and community for LGBT youth in rural communities.”

“Travis’s efforts are transcendent and extensive — from serving as the VP of Cazenovia’s school board to creating safe spaces through H. Grey Supply Co. and Cazenovia Pride, his impact cannot be measured. We were honored to have him here at the Center, and I hope audience members were left feeling the power of queer joy and community-building as an act of resistance,” she said.

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