Share
News

Shots Fired at Texas Church After Armed Men in 'White Clothes and Headgear' Are Spotted

 By Jack Davis  October 7, 2024 at 9:49am
Share

Shots were fired outside of a Texas church Sunday after a member of a church security team opened fire on what was believed to be a threat.

The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that it responded to the Church at the Epicenter at about 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

The post said a man called 911, asked for police and hung up.

“Upon the arrival of law enforcement, it became clear that shots had been fired, and that all of them came from a member of the church’s volunteer safety team,” the post said.

The post said the church’s safety team member told police “he confronted 2 suspicious males outside the church, one of whom presented a rifle.”

“The safety team member fired multiple rounds causing both males to enter a white minivan and flee the scene,” the post read.

Police said the men have dark skin and wore white clothes and headgear, according to KEYE-TV.

Should churches have armed security guards?

They should be considered armed and dangerous.

Burnet County Sheriff Calvin Boyd said no one was hurt, according to KXAN-TV.

“The [security] team member actually shot at the subjects, and they both got in the vehicle,” Boyd said. “We don’t have any evidence of anybody being injured, and we haven’t been able to locate the vehicle.”

Related:
Patriots Star Arrested on Multiple Charges, Including Strangulation

Kyle Byrd, who leads the church, noted on Facebook that the incident spawned an outpouring of support for the church.

“Our hearts are touched, our families are encouraged, and our resolve is stronger than ever to be the fullness of what God planted us in this area to be … a Kingdom Center that covers the Heart of Texas, its churches, their leaders, their families and all of our friends who we love dearly & believe in deeply,” he wrote.

“We Praise the Lord, and we rejoice in the sharing of His sufferings. Let the Gospel of Christ and Him crucified shout louder than the opposition, and may Jesus receive His full reward! Blessings!”

The sheriff’s office said it is working with multiple agencies to investigate the incident.

After the incident, Lampasas police said they boosted patrols around churches, according to KWTX-TV.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Shots Fired at Texas Church After Armed Men in 'White Clothes and Headgear' Are Spotted
'Here We Go Again': 'Historic' Hurricane Milton Rapidly Intensifies as It Bears Down on Gulf Coast
FBI Warns of High Threat of Terror Attack in the US Today: 'Be Aware of Your Surroundings'
Single Mother with Terminal Cancer Diagnosis Attempts to Raise Money for Her Own Funeral, Gets So Much More
Quick-Thinking Chick-fil-A Workers Credited with Saving 6-Year-Old Girl After Spotting Multiple Red Flags
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation