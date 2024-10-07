Shots Fired at Texas Church After Armed Men in 'White Clothes and Headgear' Are Spotted

Shots were fired outside of a Texas church Sunday after a member of a church security team opened fire on what was believed to be a threat.

The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that it responded to the Church at the Epicenter at about 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

The post said a man called 911, asked for police and hung up.

“Upon the arrival of law enforcement, it became clear that shots had been fired, and that all of them came from a member of the church’s volunteer safety team,” the post said.

SHOTS FIRED: The Epicenter Church safety team member confronted two suspicious men outside the church, one of which had a rifle. Sheriff’s office said the safety team member fired multiple round to scare them off. https://t.co/h85uuh5EPN pic.twitter.com/ZZRute92KR — News 4 San Antonio (@News4SA) October 7, 2024

The post said the church’s safety team member told police “he confronted 2 suspicious males outside the church, one of whom presented a rifle.”

“The safety team member fired multiple rounds causing both males to enter a white minivan and flee the scene,” the post read.

Police said the men have dark skin and wore white clothes and headgear, according to KEYE-TV.

Should churches have armed security guards? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

They should be considered armed and dangerous.

Burnet County Sheriff Calvin Boyd said no one was hurt, according to KXAN-TV.

“The [security] team member actually shot at the subjects, and they both got in the vehicle,” Boyd said. “We don’t have any evidence of anybody being injured, and we haven’t been able to locate the vehicle.”

PLEASE make extra-sure your house of worship is on guard, especially with global tensions on the rise. We ask that you pray for this church in nearby Burnet, as well as local law enforcement and neighbors as they investigate what happened.https://t.co/8yTuBZ0cpK — Travis County GOP (@TravisGOP) October 7, 2024

Kyle Byrd, who leads the church, noted on Facebook that the incident spawned an outpouring of support for the church.

“Our hearts are touched, our families are encouraged, and our resolve is stronger than ever to be the fullness of what God planted us in this area to be … a Kingdom Center that covers the Heart of Texas, its churches, their leaders, their families and all of our friends who we love dearly & believe in deeply,” he wrote.

“We Praise the Lord, and we rejoice in the sharing of His sufferings. Let the Gospel of Christ and Him crucified shout louder than the opposition, and may Jesus receive His full reward! Blessings!”

The sheriff’s office said it is working with multiple agencies to investigate the incident.

After the incident, Lampasas police said they boosted patrols around churches, according to KWTX-TV.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.