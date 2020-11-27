YouTube marked the Thanksgiving holiday by embarking upon a Twitter rant attacking America.

YouTube stated the date as “Unthanksgiving,” perpetuating a tradition that took on new life in 2017 when anthem-protesting former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick marked the day on Alcatraz Island.

“For Indigenous and Native Americans, the fourth Thursday of November is dedicated to Indigenous history, activism, and resistance. It’s called Unthanksgiving,” YouTube tweeted, followed by a series of indictments against the civilization that crested the technology and culture that spawned the technology giant.

For Indigenous and Native Americans, the fourth Thursday of November is dedicated to Indigenous history, activism, and resistance. It’s called Unthanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/SS9PGRiUmK — YouTube (@YouTube) November 26, 2020

Other tweets elaborated upon the theme.

“Unthanksgiving is about acknowledging, educating, and honoring centuries of Indigenous resistance. Coinciding with New England’s National Day of Mourning, Unthanksgiving activates Alcatraz Island, the site of a 19-month occupation by Bay Area Natives in 1969. For generations, Native Americans and Indigenous persons have shared their experiences, using Unthanksgiving as an opportunity for intergenerational and intercultural dialogue,” YouTube wrote.

“Generations before have lived on these lands. Days like Unthanksgiving are opportunities for learning and understanding whose land you live on. Find out here → https://native-land.ca Unthanksgiving is about honoring Native American and Indigenous heritage, to better understand this history. How are you connected to – and connecting with – Indigenous heritage and history where you live?” Twitter wrote.

Many on Twitter slammed the preaching.

Today is Thanksgiving and I’d be thankful for the corporations who don’t try to subvert American culture. God bless. — Spencer Davis (@ForeverSpencer_) November 26, 2020

I didn’t believe YouTube would stoop this low. But here it is. Big Tech hates America and all that is good and decent. Big Tech must be wiped off the face of the Earth. — Official Source Roger Wilco 🇺🇸 (@RogerWilco2020) November 26, 2020

Thanksgiving was a SHARED meal between settlers AND Native Americans you divisive boobs. — Spirited Sparrow 🐦 (@SpiritedSparr0w) November 26, 2020

YouTube is Anti-America now? I see. — Nathan Lands (@NathanLands) November 26, 2020

In a different spirit than the one shown by YouTube, President Theodore Roosevelt stated his Thanksviging Day message in 1908, speaking about the material growth of the United States.

“Once again the season is at hand when, according to the ancient custom of our people, it becomes the duty of the President to appoint a day of prayer and of thanksgiving to God,” he wrote.

“For the very reason that in material well-being we have thus abounded, we owe it to the Almighty to show equal progress in moral and spiritual things. With a nation, as with the individuals who make up a nation, material well-being is an indispensable foundation. But the foundation avails nothing by itself.”

“That life is wasted, and worse than wasted, which is spent in piling, heap upon heap, those things which minister merely to the pleasure of the body and to the power that rests only on wealth. Upon material well-being as a foundation must be raised the structure of the lofty life of the spirit, if this Nation is properly to fulfil its great mission and to accomplish all that we so ardently hope and desire,” Roosevelt added.

“The things of the body are good; the things of the intellect better; the best of all are the things of the soul; for, in the nation as in the individual, in the long run it is character that counts. Let us, therefore, as a people set our faces resolutely against evil, and with broad charity, with kindliness and good-will toward all men, but with unflinching determination to smite down wrong, strive with all the strength that is given us for righteousness in public and in private life.”

