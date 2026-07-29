Sophie Cunningham Gets the Last Laugh After Opponent Trolls Her with Pregame Outfit

A player from the Seattle Storm tried taking a dig at Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham for her stance against men in women’s sports.

Cunningham and the Fever laughed last, as they bested the Storm Tuesday evening 105 – 95.

Storm center Stefanie Dolson appeared before the game, hosted at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington, wearing a tank top that read “Trans Rights are Human Rights.”

An image of Dolson was posted by the team to their account on social media platform X, showing support.

Fox News noted the timing of Dolson’s display was more than one of many tired attempts by athletes to virtue-signal for a leftist cause.

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On July 21, ESPN posted an article about Cunningham in which she took a stand against men competing in women’s sports events.

“I got a lot of negative feedback about me hating trans. And I’m like, ‘I never once said that.’

“I think that I am here to extend love. But I also think with that love is truth, being honest. And I want to protect young girls in a locker room, or young girls in sport who shouldn’t have to go against biological men.”

Fox said she was later asked by the media about those comments and she remained steadfast.

“I said what I said,” Cunningham commented, calling her position “common sense.”

Dolson’s tactics may have the support of her team, but she scored just 5 points Tuesday evening, while Cunningham made several three-pointers, totaling 11 points.

The highlights of the game can be found on YouTube.

Dolson forgot the cardinal rule of sports: If you’re going to trash talk and take shots at the opposing team, make sure you win.

Dolson would surely be moved from her position if she played against biological men, but she’s already being beaten badly enough by other women.

According to ESPN, after Tuesday’s loss, the Storm has an absolutely abysmal record of 6-24.

They currently sit in last place in the Western Conference standings. For comparison, the Fever are currently in first place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 18-10.

Maybe if the Storm worried less about supporting pseudoscientific gender mutilation procedures for mentally ill people and more about playing basketball, they’d play better.

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