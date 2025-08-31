Southwest Airlines Tightens Its Belt on Plus-Size Passenger Refunds

Southwest Airlines changed their plus-size passenger policies, limiting the situations in which larger customers can receive refunds.

The company has long offered refunds for “customers of size,” requiring that they buy two seats and seek a refund for the second fare at the end of their trip, according to a Monday report from USA Today.

But there are new rules for the more rotund flyers who want the refund, according to the Southwest website.

The flight must leave with at least one open seat, both seats must be purchased in the same fare class, and the refund must be submitted within 90 days of the travel date.

“Customers who encroach upon the neighboring seat(s) should proactively purchase the needed number of seats prior to travel to ensure the additional, adjacent seat is available,” the website said.

“The armrest is considered to be the definitive boundary between seats; you may review information about the width of Passenger seats.”

Southwest will officially implement the policy on Jan. 27, 2026, the same day on which they plan to pivot toward assigned seating.

Jeff Jenkins, who launched an online community called Chubby Diaries, was not a fan of the change.

“It seems like a sneaky add on from a policy that had been around for 20+ years without much hitting the bottom line,” he told USA Today.

“I just hope that consumers are aware of this change, and I wonder if plus size people will skip out on flying with them at all because of them not knowing if the flight is sold out or not,” he added.

Chubby Diaries is meant to inspire “plus size travelers who are passionate” about travel, according to its Facebook page.

Jason Vaughn, a travel agent who shares theme park reviews for plus-size individuals, meanwhile, told the Associated Press that the change will probably alter the experience for all Southwest customers, and not just their “customers of size.”

“I think it’s going to make the flying experience worse for everybody,” he asserted.

“They have no idea anymore who their customer is,” Vaughn continued. “They have no identity left.”

Kaycee Bivens, yet another travel enthusiast who works with plus-size customers, told The New York Times that she was likewise disappointed.

“I have been exclusively flying Southwest because of their customer size policy,” she said.

“If you’re already budgeting and now you’ve got to add $300 to $400 to your budget, that may mean less travelers,” she added.

