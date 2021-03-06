Login
SpaceX Test Rocket Sticks the Landing - Then Explodes Into Massive Fireball Minutes Later

SpaceX sign on buildingPatrick T. Fallon - AFP / Getty ImagesA pedestrian wears a face mask while crossing a bridge from the Space Exploration Technologies Corp. headquarters on Jan. 28, 2021 in Hawthorne, California. (Patrick T. Fallon - AFP / Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
Published March 6, 2021 at 7:40am
For a moment, Space Exploration Technologies Corp.’s newest test rocket was sitting pretty Wednesday.

Then it was gone in a massive fireball.

The rocket was the third test of what SpaceX founder Elon Musk hopes will be a fleet of reusable rockets that will ferry travelers to the moon and, eventually, Mars.

Although the first two test rockets took off without incident, they exploded into fireballs before landing.

Will Elon Musk's SpaceX be successful?

On Wednesday, things went slightly better.

“Third time’s a charm, as the saying goes,” SpaceX principal integration engineer John Insprucker said at the Wednesday evening launch, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Around 5:15 p.m. in Boca Chica, Texas, the Starship SN-10 prototype roared about six miles up from SpaceX’s seaside launch pad, then went through maneuvers on its descent, with the goal of landing upright.

At first, it seemed like a success. The rocket was leaning a little, but it was upright.

But it also was on fire, and about eight minutes after landing it blew up.

“We’ve had a successful soft touchdown on the landing pad, capping a beautiful test flight of Starship 10,” Insprucker said.

RELATED: NASA Rover Sends Back First Ever HD Panorama of Mars

“As a reminder, a key point of today’s test flight was to gather the data on controlling the vehicle while re-entering, and we were successful in doing so,” he said.

The going theory was that a fire may have ignited fuel, leading to the blast.


Musk plans to use the Starship as a moon shuttle, land NASA astronauts there and eventually settle explorers on Mars.

The Starship’s first orbital flight is expected later this year, according to Bloomberg.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







