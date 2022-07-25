'Stampede' Breaks Out After Gunfire at Dallas Love Field Airport, Suspect Shot by Police

Police said a 37-year-old woman opened fire at Dallas Love Field airport around 11 a.m. local time Monday.

Officers shot the suspect, who was taken to Parkland Hospital for treatment for wounds to her lower extremities. There were no other injuries.

Dallas Chief of Police Eddie Garcia told reporters that the woman had been dropped off at the airport just before 11 a.m. and then went into a restroom in the terminal and changed clothes, KXAS-TV in Fort Worth, Texas, reported.

She then exited the restroom wearing a hoody and pulled out a handgun and started firing, he said.

“At this point we don’t know where exactly the individual was aiming, from what we are seeing she was aiming at the ceiling,” Garcia said. “There are several rounds that were found.”

Chief Eddie Garcia describes the shooting at the Dallas Love Field Airport. pic.twitter.com/tQSXEpcINm — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 25, 2022

“No other individuals were injured in this event other than the suspect,” he said.

Judy Rawle was at the airport with her grandson when the suspect opened fire, she told KDFW-TV.

“We were at the counter checking in and I was trying to check in and we heard someone yelling. And we looked up and we saw her walking down with guns up,” she said.

“And after talking with someone else, she was upset because her husband had got fired from somewhere and she was gonna start shooting us. And then the police came in and apparently she’s been injured is what I was told,” Rawle added.

@DallasLoveField what just happened? A group of people were running and yelling “run” and we all immediately took cover. Nothing has been communicated to us. Everything seems to be calm now. It was most certainly a scary experience for all. @SouthwestAir pic.twitter.com/zU7QLhFV4C — Johnny Mojica (@johnnyamojica) July 25, 2022

Jamie Landers of The Dallas Morning News tweeted, “Witnesses described a ‘stampede of people’ running throughout the airport after the gunfire. One said he was heading toward baggage claim when 5 or 6 TSA employees started yelling ‘shooter, run.'”

Witnesses described a “stampede of people” running throughout the airport after the gunfire. One said he was heading toward baggage claim when 5 or 6 TSA employees started yelling “shooter, run.” More of what they saw, here: https://t.co/KOLVC8d81d — Jamie Landers (@jamielandersx) July 25, 2022

Rockwell, Texas, Police Chief Max Geron was in the airport when the shooting occurred.

He tweeted afterward, “Just got evacuated out of Love Field after an apparent shooting. Family is safe. TSA did a great job.”

Just got evacuated out of Love Field after an apparent shooting. Family is safe. TSA did a great job. — Chief Max Geron (@ChiefGeron) July 25, 2022

The Federal Aviation Administration suspended flight operations at Love Field following the shooting.

🚨 FLIGHT OPERATIONS SUSPENDED: Passengers should refrain from coming to Dallas Love Field at this time as flight operations have been suspended. Travelers should check directly with their airline for the latest updates on their flight status. Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/ihvHxKrjSp — Dallas Love Field (@DallasLoveField) July 25, 2022

KXAS reported that all inbound flights were being held at their departure locations until 1:30 p.m. local time.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.