Share
News

'Stampede' Breaks Out After Gunfire at Dallas Love Field Airport, Suspect Shot by Police

 By Randy DeSoto  July 25, 2022 at 12:07pm
Share

Police said a 37-year-old woman opened fire at Dallas Love Field airport around 11 a.m. local time Monday.

Officers shot the suspect, who was taken to Parkland Hospital for treatment for wounds to her lower extremities. There were no other injuries.

Dallas Chief of Police Eddie Garcia told reporters that the woman had been dropped off at the airport just before 11 a.m. and then went into a restroom in the terminal and changed clothes, KXAS-TV in Fort Worth, Texas, reported.

She then exited the restroom wearing a hoody and pulled out a handgun and started firing, he said.

“At this point we don’t know where exactly the individual was aiming, from what we are seeing she was aiming at the ceiling,” Garcia said. “There are several rounds that were found.”

Trending:
Los Angeles Residents May Soon Get Reconditioned Sewage Water When They Turn on the Faucet

“No other individuals were injured in this event other than the suspect,” he said.

Judy Rawle was at the airport with her grandson when the suspect opened fire, she told KDFW-TV.

“We were at the counter checking in and I was trying to check in and we heard someone yelling. And we looked up and we saw her walking down with guns up,” she said.

“And after talking with someone else, she was upset because her husband had got fired from somewhere and she was gonna start shooting us. And then the police came in and apparently she’s been injured is what I was told,” Rawle added.

Jamie Landers of The Dallas Morning News tweeted, “Witnesses described a ‘stampede of people’ running throughout the airport after the gunfire. One said he was heading toward baggage claim when 5 or 6 TSA employees started yelling ‘shooter, run.'”

Related:
Wild Bodycam Footage: Cop Uses Good Samaritan as Taxi Driver in Pursuit of Suspected Car Thief

Rockwell, Texas, Police Chief Max Geron was in the airport when the shooting occurred.

He tweeted afterward, “Just got evacuated out of Love Field after an apparent shooting. Family is safe. TSA did a great job.”

The Federal Aviation Administration suspended flight operations at Love Field following the shooting.

KXAS reported that all inbound flights were being held at their departure locations until 1:30 p.m. local time.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




'Stampede' Breaks Out After Gunfire at Dallas Love Field Airport, Suspect Shot by Police
NY Times Columnists Finally Admit Truth About Biden, Facebook and Trump Voters
Ingraham: US Security Threatened by Low Military Recruitment Due to Wokeism and Vaccine Mandate
Reporter Gets Devastating Silence on Follow-Up Question About Transfer of Power to Kamala Harris
Globalist Funds Makeover of James Madison's Home - Founding Father Sidelined for Woke History in His Own Home
See more...

Conversation