Houthi rebels on Saturday hit an oil tanker in the Red Sea while another ship also reported sustaining slight damage in an attack.

“At approximately 1 a.m. (Sanaa time) May 18, Iranian-backed Houthis launched one anti-ship ballistic missile (ASBM) into the Red Sea and struck M/T Wind, a Panamanian-flagged, Greek-owned and operated oil tanker,” U.S. Central Command said in a news release on its website.

“M/T Wind most recently docked in Russia and was bound for China,” the release said.

“The impact of the ASBM caused flooding which resulted in the of loss propulsion and steering,” the release said, adding that a vessel belonging to the coalition trying to keep the Red Sea’s sea lanes open responded to a distress call, but no help was needed.

“The crew of M/T Wind was able to restore propulsion and steering, and no casualties were reported. M/T Wind resumed its course under its own power,” the release said.

“This continued malign and reckless behavior by the Iranian-backed Houthis threatens regional stability and endangers the lives of mariners across the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden,” the release said.

The tanker was about 10 nautical miles from Yemen when the attack took place, the British security firm Ambrey said, according to Reuters.

The Houthis have launched more than 50 attacks on various shipping, having seized a vessel and sunk another one since November, the U.S. Maritime Administration said, per the Associated Press.

The Houthis have claimed they downed an MQ-9 Reaper drone belonging to the U.S.

Another attack was reported Saturday by United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations.

The Master was hit by an object on its port quarter, but only sustained slight damage and continued on its way, according to Bloomberg.

The Houthis and the U.S. Navy have been dueling since November.

U.S. Central Command announced on Monday that U.S. forces downed three Houthi missiles or drones after downing one drone the day before and four weapons launched by the Houthis the day before.

The USS Carney, which had been in the forefront of repelling Houthi drones and missiles, arrived in Norfolk, Virginia, earlier this month, according to a U.S. Navy release. It will return to its home port of Mayport later this month

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti praised the work of the crew.

“I could not be more proud of what the Carney team has done since September. Called to action on the very first day that you entered the U.S. 5th Fleet, you conducted 51 engagements in 6 months,” Franchetti said.

“You saved lives, ensured the free flow of commerce, and stood up for the rules-based international order and all the values that we hold dear. It has been eye-watering to watch, you are truly America’s Warfighting Navy in action,” she said.

