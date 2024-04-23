Taylor Swift's Feud with Star Explodes, Huge Change on Social Media Follows New Album Release: Report

One cut from Taylor Swift left reality TV icon Kim Kardashian bleeding followers on social media.

According to the New York Post’s Page Six, Kardashian has lost 100,000 Instagram followers since Swift released the album “The Tortured Poets Department” on Friday. The album contains a song that has been widely accepted being aimed at Kardashian.

Kardashian appeared on Jimmy Kimmel’s show Monday night, but made no comments about the song, nor did Kimmel ask her about it, according to Us.

Swift has not made any public comment about the song.

The song in question is titled “thanK you aIMee”, which, as a few million Swifites have pointed out, uses the capital letters to spell “KIM.”

EOnline dubbed the song an “allegorical retelling of Taylor and Kim’s history in the form of Taylor versus a high school bully.”

“Everyone knows that my mother is a saintly woman / But she used to say she wished that you were dead,” the song goes, according to genius.com.

“And so I changed your name, and any real defining clues And one day, your kid comes home singin’ / A song that only us two is gonna know is about you,” the song said.

The song starts off with an aggressive slap.

“When I picture my hometown / There’s a bronze spray-tanned statue of you.

“And a plaque underneath it / That threatens to push me down the stairs, at our school.”

Another verse was interpreted as Swift’s commentary on a 2016 fuss caused by Kardashian and Kanye West over a vulgar reference to Swift in a song West released that year.

“And it wasn’t a fair fight, or a clean kill / Each time that Aimee stomped across my gravе,” the verse said.

“And then she wrote hеadlines / In the local paper, laughing at each baby step I’d take,” the song said.

Swift recalled the 2016 mess in an interview with Time.

“I had all the hyenas climb on and take their shots,” she said.

“You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar,” she said.

“That took me down psychologically to a place I’ve never been before. I moved to a foreign country. I didn’t leave a rental house for a year. I was afraid to get on phone calls. I pushed away most people in my life because I didn’t trust anyone anymore. I went down really, really hard,” she said.

