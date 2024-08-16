Share
Commentary

Televised MSNBC Focus Group Goes Horribly Wrong, Gen-Z Voters Slam Biden-Harris Economy

 By Michael Austin  August 16, 2024 at 4:50pm
Left-leaning media outlets like MSNBC are doing their best to protect Vice President Kamala Harris from scrutiny.

As Ben Shapiro has been so keen on pointing out these last few weeks, it’s been nearly 30 days since Harris became the de facto Democrat nominee, and not once in that time has the media asked her an adversarial question.

The media, which once loathed Harris, has provided nothing but glowing coverage of her. It hasn’t pushed her to lay out her policy proposals or explain how her new administration would be any different than the disastrously unpopular one she is currently serving in.

Given how hard set they are on protecting her, it’s likely the propagandists over at MSNBC were more than a bit troubled by the focus group that managed to find its way onto their airwaves Thursday.

The focus group, led by Harvard Institute of Politics Director of Polling John Della Volpe, sought to get a reading on where Gen-Z voters stand heading into the November election.

One issue seemed to feature most prominently for the Gen-Z voters polled: the state of the economy under the Biden-Harris regime.

“I’m 20 years old. Why is a one-bedroom apartment $1,600?” one Gen-Z voter asked. “Rent prices [are] outrageous and then these jobs, they’re bare-minimum jobs.”

A common theme among the voters polled was frustration at the rising cost of housing.

Two voters even acknowledged they had recently experienced homelessness. One woman said she was working full time while she was homeless,  indicating it was because she had to choose between eating and having a home.

Not all Gen-Z voters are going to have the wisdom to connect those rising prices to Democrat policies.

In fact, some of the very same voters in the focus group went on to praise Harris’ running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

That said, overall, voters tend to connect the current economic conditions to the sitting president — that’s why incumbent candidates often have a hard time winning re-election during recessions.

Many have forgotten that before COVID hit, it looked like Trump was going to coast to re-election, thanks largely to the strong economy he had led thus far.

The more voters are aware of just how bad the economy has gotten, the more likely they’ll be to want a change.

But in order to help them come to that realization, the Trump campaign needs to pin down Harris.

As mentioned above, the media has done an impeccable job covering for Harris and making her candidacy seem as though it’s completely disconnected from the current administration.

In reality, given Harris’ record and the economically illiterate campaign promises she made Friday, under her leadership, the economy would get much, much worse.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Conversation