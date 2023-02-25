Parler Share
News

'It Was Terrible': Train Obliterates Tractor-Trailer Headed for Electrical Plant

 By Andrew Jose  February 25, 2023 at 10:03am
Parler Share

A CSX Transportation freight train smashed through a tractor-trailer stuck on tracks at a railroad crossing Thursday morning in Haverstraw, New York.

Footage of the incident shared on Twitter showed the truck standing on the railroad while the train approached the crossing. The crossing’s gate arms struggled to close because of the truck standing in the way, the footage showed.

Soon, the incoming freight train slammed through the trailer truck, which, according to local news watcher Rockland Buff “snapped in half.”

Trending:
Punk Accused of Killing Three Caught with His Pants Down, Cries Like a Baby When He's Brought to the Ground

The truck was tossed to the side by the train. The container the truck was carrying broke, and its cargo fell on the ground, a video of the incident showed.

The truck was hauling a heavy shipment of titanium piping to a nearby electrical plant under construction when it got stuck at Railroad Square, which is located along Route 9W at New Main Street, at 9:30 a.m., WABC-TV and WCBS-TV reported.

Does our rail system need more safety mechanisms in place?

According to police, the driver’s survival was a close call, WABC-TV reported.

A police sergeant had helped the driver out of the vehicle before the northbound train arrived, WCBS-TV reported.

“The operator was still inside on his phone, trying to make arrangements, I guess, to get himself off, did not realize that a train was actually coming northbound,” Capt. John Gould of Haverstraw Police told WCBS.

“Our sergeant actually alerted him and got him out of the vehicle in time,” Gould added.

“Driver was shaken up, but physically appeared OK. He was evaluated by the paramedics, as well as the train conductor,” Gould said. “Thank God the only thing that was damaged was some property which can be replaced.”

Related:
Father Writes Heartbreaking Post After Girl, 11, Dies After Being Hit by SUV: 'Dancing In Heaven Tonight'

According to police, the truck had bottomed out on the crossing due to its heavy cargo.

“Whatever the load he had on was quite heavy. Just the contour of the road, the bed of tractor trailer got stuck, kind of scraped, which made him stop,” Gould said, according to WCBS-TV.

Hector Rivera, a witness, described the incident as “terrible,” according to the news station. “Gotta be careful. Railroad crossings are dangerous,” Rivera said, WCBS-TV reported.

In a statement shared with WCBS-TV, CSX confirmed that it was aware of the collision and that the company was working with law enforcement on investigations into the incident.

“This could have been a horrific tragedy, but smart thinking and quick action, including blocking other cars and pedestrians from entering the area, prevented that outcome,” Rockland County Legislature Chairman Jay Hood Jr. said, according to WABC-TV.

“I’m sure the driver of the truck and the driver of the train are shook up and I hope they’ll both be okay,” he added.

“It’s no surprise to me, and I’m sure many others, that the community really pulled together because that is what Haverstraw is all about,” Hood said.

Haverstraw Mayor Mike Kohut said that the town was fortunate the train was not transporting hazardous materials, as crashes at crossings bring the risk of trains derailing, Westchester Journal News reported.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Parler Share
Andrew Jose
Contributor, News
Andrew Jose is a freelance reporter covering security, U.S. politics, and foreign policy, among other beats. He has bylines in several outlets, notably the Daily Caller, Jewish News Syndicate, and the Times of Israel.
Andrew Jose is a freelance reporter covering security, U.S. politics, and foreign policy, among other beats. He has bylines in several outlets, notably the Daily Caller, Jewish News Syndicate, and the Times of Israel. Speak to Andrew securely via ajoseofficial@protonmail.com. Follow Andrew on Twitter: @realAndrewJose
Education
Georgetown University, School of Foreign Service
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish, Tamil, Hindi, French
Topics of Expertise
Security, Economics, Open Source Intelligence, International Politics




'It Was Terrible': Train Obliterates Tractor-Trailer Headed for Electrical Plant
Baby Can't Stop Throwing Up and Losing Weight - After Inconclusive Tests, Doctors Finally Discover What His Mom Was Doing
'Robots Are Treated Better': Hundreds of Workers Rise Up, Complain of Big Brother-like System
San Francisco Business Owner Arrested for Spraying Homeless Person With Water
Mexican President Thanks Biden for Being First US President 'In a Very Long Time' That Hasn't Built 'Even One Meter of Wall'
See more...

Conversation