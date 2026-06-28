Terrifying Video: Young Teen Falls Off Disneyland Ride, Tumbles Down Waterfall

It’s the “Happiest Place on Earth”™ — unless you happen to be falling 50 feet down a waterfall for Father’s Day.

Disneyland — the one in Anaheim, California — recently became the subject of unflattering attention when one of the park’s guests took a ride that the House of Mouse wasn’t exactly planning for.

According to Fox News, on Sunday, a 13-year-old park visitor went on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, a “Princess and the Frog” rebrand of Disney’s iconic Splash Mountain attraction, like countless others before him.

Unlike all of those other visitors, however, this young teen ended his ride in quite a unique manner.

For the unaware, Bayou Adventure, just like Splash Mountain, ends with the log flume going over a waterfall for the steepest and biggest (and usually wettest) drop of the entire ride.

Apparently, this teen escaped the flume at the height of the drop, and tumbled down Bayou Adventure’s waterfall in a manner that would’ve made Evel Knievel think twice.

(It’s unclear if the teen was somehow jostled loose from his seat, or if he was intentionally trying to wiggle free, as the ride takes a photo of guests during that drop, and many guests usually try to do something memorable for that photo.)

You can watch the viral video — already seen millions of times on X — for yourself below:

Terrifying new video shows the moment a 13-year-old boy at Disneyland tumbled down a 50-foot waterfall after getting out of a moving ride. 😳 pic.twitter.com/z5jM0BJxIV — TMZ (@TMZ) June 23, 2026

Reports suggested that Disneyland employees and medical first responders swiftly arrived at the scene.

Social media was awash with reactions, as well as some alleged firsthand accounts from people who were there that day.

“He attempted to exit the ride vehicle at the top of the final drop,” a Reddit user wrote of the incident, per Fox News. “The ride stop mechanism failed to engage or was already past the threshold for the vehicle to enter free fall.”

“Luck was on his side,” another Reddit user chimed in.

Thankfully — and somewhat miraculously — TMZ reported that the 13-year-old boy somehow avoided any major injuries. In fact, he was eventually released of his own accord without any seeming complications.

TMZ reported that Disney did follow its own protocol, with a Disney worker immediately stopping the ride upon seeing a loose guest. Alas, it appears the ride may have been stopped too late, with inertia and momentum taking over.

The ride remained closed for the rest of Father’s Day and was reopened on Monday following an inspection from the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health.

Splash Mountain joined the Disneyland fraternity of attractions in 1989, the 34th anniversary of the park. It would remain open until 2023, where it was closed down to rebrand to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, before reopening in 2024.

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