Texas GOP Representative Retiring from Congress - 'She's Tired': Report

 By Jack Davis  November 1, 2023 at 7:26am
Republican Rep. Kay Granger of Texas is planning to retire, a new report claims.

The Fort Worth Report cited what it called “five well-placed sources who know the longtime congresswoman’s plans.”

“I think she’s tired. She’s accomplished so much,” one source said.

Granger had little to say about the report.

“We haven’t figured it out yet. We’ll figure it out soon. Keep in touch,” she said.

Granger, who is 80, made the decision a while ago, on source said. She is currently serving her 14th term in the House.

According to a listing from The New York Times, Granger is the 16th oldest member of Congress after the death earlier this year of Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California.

Granger is the chair of the House Appropriations Committee.

“She’s the most powerful Texan we’ve got. I hope she runs,” former Texas Democratic lieutenant governor and lobbyist Ben Barnes said, according to the Fort Worth Report.

Granger has been “a giant in the Texas delegation,” said Thomas Marshall, a political science professor at the University of Texas at Arlington.

“She helped Fort Worth punch above its weight,” Marshall said.

The filing period to run for Granger’s 12th Congressional District seat opens Nov. 11 and closes on Dec. 11.

Granger had been among a core group of 20 House Republicans who would not back House Judiciary Committee Chair Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio in Jordan’s bid to become speaker, according to ABC.

Granger, who voted for House Majority Leader Steve Scalise of Louisiana over Jordan, called Scalise an “honorable man.”

During the weeks of Republican squabbling over choosing a speaker, many opposed to Jordan said they received threats. Granger appeared to indicate she was among them.

“Intimidation and threats will not change my position,” she said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
