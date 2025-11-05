Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Promises a 100% Tariff on New Yorkers Fleeing Mamdani

Almost a decade after a Texas Republican showed contempt for “New York values,” another declared his state was doing just fine without refugees from liberal New York City.

In 2016, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz dissed “New York values” while he was battling President Donald Trump for the Republican presidential nomination.

On Monday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, writing before New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani’s win, said he had no interest in welcoming emigres from the Big Apple.

“After the polls close tomorrow night, I will impose a 100% tariff on anyone moving to Texas from NYC,” Abbott posted on X, channeling similar energy on the eve of the election.

After the polls close tomorrow night, I will impose a 100% tariff on anyone moving to Texas from NYC. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) November 3, 2025



Multiple media outlets tried to contact Abbott’s office to find out what precisely that meant, but reported that no reply was received.

Is this a good idea? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

As noted by Fox News, states have no power to levy tariffs.

Newsweek reported that the Supreme Court has ruled states cannot bar individuals from settling in any particular state of their choosing.

In the run-up to Mamdani’s election, a U.K.’s Daily Mail report citing a new poll indicated that many New York City residents felt that a Mamdani-run city was no place they wanted to remain.

The poll, taken before Mamdani was elected, estimated that 765,000 people would leave New York City after a Mamdani win.

The poll was taken by JL Partners and found that 9 percent of respondents said they would “definitely” leave, which in a city of 8.5 million people came to just over 750,000.

The survey reported that 25 percent of New Yorkers, which would amount to 2.12 million people, would “consider” going.

It also found that 7 percent of those surveyed who earn more than $250,000 were definite about leaving the city behind. The poll, conducted between Oct. 23 and Oct. 26, sampled 500 registered voters. The poll’s margin of error was +/- 4.4 percentage points

James Johnson of JL Partners noted the results were as much an expression of attitude as intent.

“Who knows if we can believe people when they say it, but the prospect of Mamdani is so scary to some that they are considering throwing in the Big Apple for new digs,” he said.

What is going to happen now in NYC?

A significant number of the rich will now spend at least 7 months a year in Florida, changing their residency, & making it impossible for Mamdani to get their taxes (the top 5% pays 98% of the taxes in NYC).

Trump will withdraw federal funds.… — CourtneyLConover (@CLConover80) November 5, 2025

“Older New Yorkers, Staten Islanders, and white voters are the most likely to say they would pack up and leave,” he said.

Republican Mayor Scott Singer of Boca Raton, Florida, said his city is wooing businesses that want out.

TX already started this process. Our governor is also placing a 100% tariff on anyone moving here from NYC after tonight. TX ain’t perfect, but after seeing today’s results in CA, NYC and VA, I’m just gonna invest in more neck fans. pic.twitter.com/zIXIkZ5mpL — FreethoughtWB (@FreethoughtWB) November 5, 2025

“I’ve been working with business leaders who are already trying to anticipate this move by planning for an exodus to Boca Raton. I’ve seen strong enthusiasm. With the prospect of more taxes and likely rises in crime and other problems coming, they’re looking to come to our low tax, safe, vibrant business ecosystem,” he said.

“This path is surprising and shocking. People, I think, have forgotten the vitality that New York had in the 1990s and how that was a response to the high crime and poor economy it suffered through the 70s and 80s. New York is about to repeat some of the lessons from history that many voters have forgotten or never knew.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.