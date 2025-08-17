Texas Police Search for Career Criminal They Say Bit Off Man's Ear During Home Invasion

6The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for a Texas home invader who allegedly bit off a victim’s earlobe last week.

Investigators said the alleged perpetrator, 39-year-old Joshua Taylor, is likely still in Kaufman County, KDFW-TV in Dallas reported Wednesday.

The incident happened in the early hours of one Sunday morning earlier this month, when Taylor reportedly entered the home of a 63-year-old man without permission.

Taylor then allegedly beat the man.

“In the process of the assault, he bit his left earlobe, biting off a large portion of his earlobe,” investigator Chad Higgins told KDFW-TV.

Kaufman County police are searching for Joshua Taylor, a 39-year-old man wanted for aggravated assault after he allegedly beat a 63-year-old man and bit off part of his ear. https://t.co/025Y3Rutj9 — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) August 14, 2025

Body camera footage showed deputies approaching the 63-year-old’s home after the incident.

Taylor currently has two warrants for his arrest, but in years past he’s been arrested by law enforcement numerous times in Kaufman County, according to KDFW-TV.

“I need the public to tell me where we can find this individual, if they know where he’s at,” Higgins said.

Anyone with information on Taylor’s location should contact Higgins by calling him at 972-932-9728, or by emailing him at chad.higgins@kaufmanso.com.

“He is covered in tattoos. He has tattoos all along one of his arms, all around his torso,” Higgins said.

“The main tattoo that sticks out in my mind that he has in the front of his torso is a derogatory remark towards the police,” he said.

Apparently, ear-biting is not as uncommon as one may think.

For instance, in Lincoln, Nebraska, Erick Hernandez, 26, allegedly bit off part of a man’s ear after hitting him with a bicycle tire pump, KOLN in Lincoln reported Tuesday.

After bystanders broke up the fight, Hernandez picked the severed ear off the ground and placed it on the bumper of a nearby parked trailer.

He was later charged with first-degree assault.

In May, police in Oneonta, New York, arrested Pierce Tobin, 31, for allegedly biting off part of someone’s ear, according to a New York State Police news release.

The incident happened at Homer Folks Facility, where a staff member told Tobin he was not allowed to smoke.

Tobin reportedly punched the staff member in the face before biting off part of their ear.

It’s unclear from the news release whether Tobin was a resident at the facility, but he was later taken to Otsego County Jail.

