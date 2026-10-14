Ever since the Washington, D.C., home of Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Minnesota Democrat, was raided on Monday, Democrats and their media allies have been crying and pouting like babies while screaming about alleged “right-wing fascism.”

There’s just one key problem to the latest hoax narrative emerging on the loony left: The judge who approved the raid is one of them.

According to legal scholar Jonathan Turley, the warrant for the raid was approved by a longtime Democrat donor and ally.

“The warrant was reportedly approved by Judge Matthew Sharbaugh, who is a registered Democrat and a Democratic appointee,” Turley wrote this Tuesday on the social media platform X. “He is also a Hillary Clinton donor, who was sworn in by Judge James Boasberg.”

Pundits came up today one villain short of a MAGA conspiracy in the Omar case. The warrant was reportedly approved by Judge Matthew Sharbaugh, who is a registered Democrat and a Democratic appointee. He is also a Hillary Clinton donor, who was sworn in by Judge James Boasberg. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) October 13, 2026

Courtroom paperwork backs up Turley’s assertions. This document from the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia shows that Judge Sharbaugh has been on duty since Oct. 3 and will remain there until Oct. 16.

Is Rep. Ilhan Omar in serious legal trouble after this raid? Yes. She's in hot water No. She and her friends will find a way to snake out of it Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes. She's in hot water 70% (14 votes) No. She and her friends will find a way to snake out of it 30% (6 votes)

Another court document, seen here, likewise confirms that Sharbaugh was sworn in two years ago by Chief Judge James E. Boasberg, the far-left creep who has become the face of the anti-Trump resistance movement in federal court.

Recall that Boasberg is the same Obama appointee who issued an order last year stating that he’d found probable cause to hold members of the Trump administration in criminal contempt for not complying with his directive to stop deporting criminal illegal aliens to El Salvador.

Appearing on Fox News late Thursday, Turley stressed the significance of Sharbaugh’s involvement.

“This is not the type of figure right out of some MAGA conspiracy,” he correctly noted. “There’s a judge who looked at this and said, ‘Yeah, you’ve got probable cause to go forward.'”

🚨 BREAKING: Legal expert Jonathan Turley just revealed that the judge who signed off on the federal raid of Ilhan Omar’s home might be a DEMOCRAT DONOR Holy smokes! She’s that cooked! “There are reports today that the judge was a Democratic appointee — and may have actually been a Democratic DONOR…” — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 13, 2026

Dovetailing back to Sharbaugh, he appears to be just as unhinged in left-wing radicalism as Boasberg. For example, after a so-called “protester” spit in the face of then-Interim U.S. Attorney Ed Martin last year, Sharbaugh chose to treat the “protester,” Emily Gabriella Sommer, with kid gloves.

D.C. station WUSA reported at the time that though prosecutors had sought GPS monitoring for Sommer, Sharbaugh refused by citing the Jan. 6 riot that Democrats are so weirdly obsessed with.

“[The defense] makes a good point,” he said in court. “There were a lot of people charged in Jan. 6 accused of the same or worse where the government did not seek these conditions.”

In addition, it was just two months ago when Sharbough initially released a woman, Melissa Farris, who’d defaced a World War II memorial.

“The judge did not impose electronic monitoring or require a third-party custodian,” The New York Times reported, adding that all Sharbough had asked of Farris was that she stay outside of the D.C. area and surrender her passport.

The evidence all points to Sharbough clearly being as left-wing as they come, though that hasn’t stopped the left from screaming about “right-wing fascism” and “attacks on black women” and blah, blah, blah in the wake of Omar’s home being raided.

This is an unadulterated abuse of power. It is a continued attack on Black women. It is fascism in the extreme. Trump is weaponizing the federal government to escalate his racist attacks against Rep. Omar, undermine her ahead of the midterms, and distract from his failures as president. We won’t let him succeed. I stand with @Ilhan. — Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove (@RepKamlagerDove) October 12, 2026

Here’s a hint, my dear Democrats: Clearly, “right-wing fascism” isn’t what’s bothering you today.

Judging by Judge Sharbaugh’s record, perhaps you ought to be more concerned about liberal fascism. Oh, the irony!

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.