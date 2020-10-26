Login
Thousands Rally in Washington DC for 'Let Us Worship' Protest

By Kaylee Greenlee
Published October 26, 2020 at 11:32am
Thousands gathered to attend a “Let Us Worship” rally to protest coronavirus-related religious restrictions at the National Mall in Washington, D.C., Sunday evening.

Attendees sang along to worship music and participated in group prayers at the event, which lasted from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The gathering was a protest against nationwide mandates to close indoor church services amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The event was hosted by evangelical activist Sean Feucht. Previous events in other cities included worship music, prayers and mass baptisms, WRC-TV reported on Friday.

An attendee danced to worship music while holding fabric sheets resembling fire. (Kaylee Greenlee / DCNF)

Thousands attended the “Let Us Worship” protest in Washington, D.C. (Kaylee Greenlee / DCNF)

Ron Rurik of Chicago, Illinois, sounded a shofar trumpet during the protest. (Kaylee Greenlee / DCNF)

Ron Rurik of Chicago, Illinois, blew into a shofar horn as performers on stage sang worship music.

Rurik said that nothing happened in the Book of Revelations until the trumpet was blown, and compared the shofar to a “glory horn.”

Attendees gathered in “small groups” to pray over the nation. (Kaylee Greenlee / DCNF)

Attendees sang songs of worship and praise. (Kaylee Greenlee / DCNF)

Attendees gathered in “small groups” to pray over the nation. (Kaylee Greenlee / DCNF)

Event volunteers passed out single-serving portions of grape juice with a small cracker as “communion” to attendees. (Kaylee Greenlee / DCNF)

Around 15,000 people were expected to attend the event, WRC-TV reported. Health officials were concerned the event could increase the spread of the coronavirus.

Though D.C. requires masks to be worn at all times, attendees were not required to wear masks because the event took place on federal land.

“It’s concerning,” MedStar Washington Hospital Center Chief of Infectious Diseases Dr. Glenn Wortmann said to WRC-TV. “I mean, anytime there’s a group of a large number of people in one area, there is a potential for spread. The fact that the event is happening outside makes the risk lower.”

Attendees sang songs of worship and praise. (Kaylee Greenlee / DCNF)

Attendees sang songs of worship and praise. (Kaylee Greenlee / DCNF)

Attendees sang songs of worship and praise. (Kaylee Greenlee / DCNF)

Attendees carried various Trump, Jesus, and American flags. (Kaylee Greenlee – DCNF)

