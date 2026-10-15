Three Men Arrested on Sex Charges After Being Accused by Rep. Nancy Mace

Three men accused by Rep. Nancy Mace, a Republican from South Carolina, of sexual misconduct were arrested Wednesday.

“I rise today ready to call out the cowards who think they can prey on women and get away with it. Today I’m going scorched earth. So, let the bridges I burn this evening light our way forward,” Mace said in a House floor speech last February. “God placed this burden in my path — not to crush me, but to ignite something within me — a purpose, a calling. A responsibility.

“My purpose is to make sure these women will never be forgotten, and the men who hurt them will never be allowed to get away with it or hide again. God uses imperfect people to carry out his perfect plans. I ask God to fill me up, to be his vessel. To use me for His purpose in this moment. I ask for His protection as I expose the devil’s hand today,” she said then.

She went on to name Patrick Bryant, Eric Bowman, and John Osborne, all of whom were arrested Wednesday, according to WCIV-TV.

Bryant, 53, was charged with voyeurism. Bowman, 46, faces charges of voyeurism, obstruction of justice, and publishing the name of a victim of criminal sexual conduct. Osborne, 46, was charged with assault and battery in the first degree, as well as two counts of criminal sexual conduct in the third degree.

The men were ordered by a judge not to contact the alleged victim or any witness in the case.

Affidavits said that on Oct. 26, 2018, the victim drank copious amounts of alcoholic beverages, then returned to a Sullivan’s Island residence. The alleged victim was so drunk that she fell in the pool, then took off her clothes and sat on a couch, trying to use a pillow to cover herself. She later passed out.

The affidavits alleged that Bowman, Bryant, and Osborne discussed the woman’s condition and agreed that Osborne would have sex with her while the others watched.

Osborne allegedly had sex with the victim, who was unable to consent or resist.

A witness overheard conversations among Bowman, Bryant, and Osborne and captured images from a home security video to document the incident, the affidavits said.

When investigators went to obtain the phone Bowman was using at the time, they found it had been erased, even though Bowman knew investigators were seeking it, affidavits said.

In a statement, the victim, identified in court papers as Jane Doe, said she did not know about the incident at the time.

Do you agree with Rep. Nancy Mace's bold approach to exposing sexual misconduct? Yes, she is brave for calling out these men No, this is a political stunt I need more information before forming an opinion Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, she is brave for calling out these men 50% (3 votes) No, this is a political stunt 0% (0 votes) I need more information before forming an opinion 50% (3 votes)

“For nearly six years, I had no idea what happened to me on October 26th, 2018,” she said. “In April 2024, I learned that I had been sexually assaulted.”

She said that her “sense of safety, privacy, and trust has been shattered.”

“All I wanted was the truth, the freedom to speak it, and the ability to live without fear,” she said.

In her House speech, Mace said she uncovered evidence of sexual abuse.

Congresswoman Nancy Mace’s explosive floor speech to expose rapists, peeping toms, and sex traffickers https://t.co/dtRH7de99F — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) February 11, 2025

“In November 2023, I accidentally uncovered some of the most heinous crimes against women imaginable — rape, nonconsensual photos, and videos of women and underage girls, and the premeditated, calculated exploitation of innocent women and girls in my district. Today you will hear about the depraved men behind these gutless, evil acts,” she said.

“These men didn’t just harm their victims; they recorded their depravity as if it were a badge of honor. When I uncovered evidence of rape, illegal filming of women, illegal photographing of women, and sex trafficking, I didn’t just see victims — I saw a system which failed to protect them,” she said then.

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