Tiger Woods' Friends Admit He 'Drives Like a Bat Out of Hell Very Often'

Tiger Woods is a reckless driver in the Jupiter Island, Florida, community where he lives, according to a new report.

Woods was cited for DUI in a Friday accident not far from his home

“The guy is a terrible driver … he drives like a bat out of hell very often on a road where lawn services are parked with heavy equipment,” the Daily Mail wrote, citing a former employee of Woods

“I’ve been with him in the car going 55 or 60 mph, driving past cops who don’t seem to care,” the source said.

Police said Woods did not appear to be drunk at the time of the Friday crash, but acted as though he was under the influence of “some type of medication or drug,” according to the New York Post.

Woods did not provide police with a urine sample due to the heavy presence of painkillers in his system, which reportedly were being used as treatment for multiple injuries.

The 2 p.m. accident took place when Woods tried to pass a truck towing a trailer on a two-lane road and struck the vehicle, leading his SUV to roll over.

TIGER WOODS MUGSHOT JUST DROPPED… AND IT’S RAISING QUESTIONS Blew a 0.00… but still arrested for DUI No alcohol. Still charged. Second DUI. Third crash. Refused further testing. Something isn’t adding up here… If it wasn’t alcohol… then what was it? Do you think… pic.twitter.com/dcZXGN2ygf — Tony Lane 🇺🇸 (@TonyLaneNV) March 28, 2026

Although the accident came amid talk that Woods might try to play in the Masters, which tees off April 9, some said there should be some accountability for this most recent incident.

“I don’t like sugar-coating things. And the way I look at it, there’s got to be some sort of punishment or withdrawal or some sort of a suspension from the game,” Mark Lye, a former PGA golfer, said Saturday on “Fox & Friends Weekend,” according to Fox News.

“I’m just wondering where that discipline that he’s learned to convey on the golf course is [going to] take hold in his personal life. Obviously, he’s got demons going on,” Lye said.

Doug Bell, a PGA announcer, said it was “troublesome to see what happened yesterday. It is a pattern that has developed.”

“Let’s hope this leads to something positive for one of the great athletes and figures in this world that we’ve seen in a long, long time,” he said.

“He’s dealing with something that we don’t know what’s going on inside his head, the pain that he’s in from all the surgeries,” Bell said, adding that Woods stepping away from golf “might be the best thing.”

Summing up the incident for Golf Digest , Jeff Beall wrote, “There is a 50-year-old man who has been in some form of pain, physical or otherwise, for longer than most of his fans have been watching him. Who has been trying, by every public account, to hold together a competitive life and an institutional role and a comeback narrative and a body that has been asked to do more than bodies are meant to do.” “The golf can wait. It has waited before. The difference now is that what’s at stake isn’t a green jacket or a record or a comeback story. It’s him,” he wrote.

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