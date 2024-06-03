Self-checkout services have always been a mixed bag for customers, but one thing seems sure: Those kiosks are a hit with retail thieves. And stores are noticing.

America’s largest retailers moved to eliminate self-checkouts at many of their respective locations and the reason is disheartening in many ways.

In March, Dollar General had announced the immediate end of multiple self-checkout kiosks and will remove the devices from more than 300 stores that have the biggest problem with what the retail industry calls “shrinkage” — something everyone else calls shoplifting.

The Dollar General announcement originally came around the same time that other retail titans, like Walmart and Target, announced similar measures, per CBS News.

Now, let’s be honest. The self-checkout idea is one that suffers the slings and arrows of many meme makers, with jokes of treating customers like store employees or complaints that stores are forcing customers to do the work an employee just so the store can fire people.

If you are on social media, it is highly likely you have seen the complaining and joking about self-checkouts.

This one encapsulates all the attacks rather well:

When you do self check out and bag your own merchandise You are saving the store money Because that’s one less cashier that store have to pay Store are putting their CUSTOMERS TO WORK Some stores are (so greedy) all lines are now self check out lines pic.twitter.com/zjJoKm9jsu — Malcolm Shabazz (@malcolmshabazz6) October 15, 2023

Do you like self-checkouts? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“When you do self check out and bag your own merchandise,” one X user posted. “You are saving the store money Because that’s one less cashier that store have to pay.”

The user added: “Store are putting their CUSTOMERS TO WORK Some stores are (so greedy) all lines are now self check out lines.”

While the use, function and purpose of self-service kiosks can certainly be debated in a number of different ways, one thing is inarguable; thieves are taking advantage, because that’s what thieves do.

And stores are getting fed up with it, given they way they are all pulling back self-checkout lanes in one way or another.

It’s a shame that American society is breaking down so badly that these machines are facilitating a spike in thievery, of course.

During the March quarterly earnings call where this was announced, Dollar General CEO Todd Vasos and CFO Kelly Dilts specifically noted that tamping down on retail theft was a factor in pulling back the self-service kiosks, according to Fox Business.

Dilts directly attributed “year-over-year shrink headwinds” for the pullback, and noted that the issue “continued to build during the year, increasing more than 100 basis points for both the fourth quarter and full year.”

Dollar General executives made clear that self-checkout was rife with issues — but theft was at the root of many of them, thus prompting the 300 highest shrink stores to close their self-checkout lanes.

In other words, Dollar General is trying to limit its losses due to the habit of five-finger discounts as some morals-free thieves pay for some, but not all of the items with which they walk out of the store.

Dollar General also noted that the company realized a 29.5 percent drop in actual sales during Q4, and a rising retail theft rate is not going to help matters.

So, in many of the worst locations for theft, the company is putting employees back in the driver’s seat at checkout registers.

Granted, the company is also acknowledging that many customers appreciate the one-on-one interaction with an actual employee and they don’t like self-checkout in the first place. So, the move to begin to limit them is probably a good one, even if crime were non-existent (Hah!).

It seems unlikely that the self-checkout machine is going to go away completely in the retail sector any time soon, but that may change as the ravaged economy has more people shelving their morals.

If that trend continues, one can’t help but ask: What other stores are going to start protecting themselves from unscrupulous thieves?

And when will that finally start affecting law-abiding customers, as well?

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.