Tragic: Deputies Investigating After Nearly 2 Dozen Dogs Die at Boarding Facility

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of nearly two dozen dogs at a boarding facility in Argyle, New York.

It was Aug. 24 when deputies witnessed the grim scene at Anastasia’s Acres Dog Boarding, according to a Washington County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Responding to a complaint about dead dogs, investigators discovered 21 lifeless canines and one survivor, which was taken to an emergency clinic.

WASHINGTON: Sheriff investigates tragic discovery of 21 dead dogs at New York boarding facility https://t.co/k4cnhYK3L7 — New York State Sheriffs’ Association (@NYSheriffs) August 25, 2025

A veterinarian helped investigators with the situation along with Argyle animal control officers.

At first, the incident left more questions than answers, as authorities hadn’t declared the dogs’ cause of death.

But in a subsequent news release published Tuesday, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced it had charged the owners with 22 counts of various class A misdemeanors.

Those charges included overdriving, torturing, and injuring animals, and failure to provide proper sustenance.

#BREAKING: Two people are now charged in the deaths of 21 dogs at an Argyle boarding facility. Robert Palulis, 48, and Anastasia Palulis, 38, are accused of not giving the dogs proper water or ventilation. ➡️ https://t.co/I7nWqgE5NL pic.twitter.com/HXlHMPjGRg — WNYT NewsChannel 13 (@WNYT) August 26, 2025

Police said that owners Robert Palulis, 48, and Anastasia Palulis, 38, did not give the dogs enough water or ventilation.

The facility’s website is currently down, but it reportedly mentioned its ventilation system specifically, according to WNYT-TV in Albany, New York.

“Our on-site Dog Cottage is climate controlled (heated and air conditioned) … dogs … spend most of their day enjoying one of our several outdoor play yards…” the webpage reportedly read.

The weekend of the incident, Danielle Barber had dropped off her two pit bulls.

She had worked with the boarding facility last year when she was on vacation.

This year it first appeared no different: Twice she received word that her dogs were fine.

Then, the sheriff’s office called.

“I called back, and they told me that both dogs had passed away,” Barber told WNYT.

“My husband got back down to the beach. I informed him. We informed the children because obviously they had already seen me on the phone upset. And both kids literally broke down and fell to their knees,” she said.

Police said the Palulises were released from custody on appearance tickets and will appear in the Argyle town court at a later date.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.