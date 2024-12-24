Share
News
An American Airlines passenger plane is parked at a gate at Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Dec. 13.
An American Airlines passenger plane is parked at a gate at Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Dec. 13. (Daniel Slim - AFP / Getty Images)

Travel Nightmare: American Airlines Grounds All Flights on Christmas Eve

 By Lorri Wickenhauser  December 24, 2024 at 8:06am
Share

American Airlines briefly grounded all flights early Christmas Eve while it addressed an unspecified “technical issue.”

An hour later, the Federal Aviation Administration lifted the nationwide ground stop, releasing flights to once again begin the boarding process, ABC News reported.

The airline posted an announcement just before 7 a.m. ET, according to the Associated Press.

“We’re currently experiencing a technical issue with all American Airlines flights,” the post read. “Your safety is our utmost priority, once this is rectified, we’ll have you safely on your way to your destination.”

The airline told ABC it did not know when the problem would be resolved. “Our teams are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible, and we apologize to our customers for the inconvenience.”

It was unwelcome news to passengers who got up early to catch a flight during one of the year’s busiest travel days.

Some immediately blamed the airline.


Others were concerned about not knowing details about what caused the outage and what the broader implications might be.

Related:
Furious Passengers Launch Hunger Strike on Luxury Cruise Ship After Engine Malfunction Scuttles Itinerary

“American has not expanded on what technical issue grounded the flights, and the airline did not immediately respond to a request for comment,” AP reported.

While the problem appears to have quickly been solved, it could still cause lingering problems for travelers.

Do you ever fly American Airlines?

“Many flights during the holidays are sold out, which makes cancellations even more disruptive than during slower periodsm” according to the outlet.

“Even with just a brief outage, the cancellations have a cascading effect that can take days to clear up.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Lorri Wickenhauser
Associate Story Editor
Lorri Wickenhauser has worked at news organizations in California and Arizona. She joined The Western Journal in 2021.
Lorri Wickenhauser has worked at news organizations in California and Arizona. She joined The Western Journal in 2021.




Travel Nightmare: American Airlines Grounds All Flights on Christmas Eve
Gun Malfunction During Attempted Mass Shooting Leads to Capture of Teen Girl
Dr. Jordan Peterson Officially Moved to the US, Left Woke Canada Behind
Local News Broadcaster Breaks Down On-Air She Announces Her 'Beloved' Co-Anchor's Death
Biden's Wild Hair Incident Steals the Show at White House Christmas Tree Lighting
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation