Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy testifies during a Senate Committee on Appropriations hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on May 15.
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy testifies during a Senate Committee on Appropriations hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on May 15. (Drew Angerer - AFP / Getty Images)

Trump Admin to Announce Plan to Win 'the Second Space Race' by Building a Nuclear Reactor on the Moon

 By Jack Davis  August 5, 2025 at 8:00am
The Trump administration is putting its space exploration plans in high gear, with a plan to build a nuclear reactor on the moon.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, who is also the acting NASA administrator, put the plan in motion with a directive to the space agency, according to Politico.

The first country with a reactor could “declare a keep-out zone which would significantly inhibit the United States,” the directive said, indicating concerns about a joint project between Russia and China to get there first.

“It is about winning the second space race,” an unnamed NASA senior official said.

The directive calls for a 100 kilowatt nuclear reactor to be sent to the moon by 2030.

“To properly advance this critical technology to be able to support a future lunar economy, high power energy generation on Mars, and to strengthen our national security in space, it is imperative the agency move quickly,” Duffy wrote, according to The New York Times.

Is a nuclear reactor on the moon a good idea?

NASA has been ordered by Duffy to name a project leader within 30 days and issue a request for proposals from potential bidders within 60 days.

The Times noted that the moon’s cycle of two weeks of light and two weeks of darkness means solar power is not feasible.

China, Russia, and the U.S. are currently looking at the south polar region as a place for generating power.

In 2022, NASA spent $15 million on research of how smaller nuclear reactors could be built on the moon.

“Fission surface power (FSP) is both an essential and sustainable segment of the lunar and Mars power architectures for future human space exploration missions,” the directive said, according to Fox News.

“To properly advance this critical technology to be able to support a future lunar economy, high power energy generation on Mars, and to strengthen our national security in space, it is imperative the agency move quickly,” Duffy wrote.

“There are very specific areas of the moon that are critical that who gets there first gets to plant their flag,” Duffy has said. “We know the Chinese want to get there, as well, so speed is of the essence.”

Duffy has said that  NASA’s Artemis program will put Americans back on the moon.

“We’re going to set up a base camp,” Duffy said. “And what we learn on the moon is going to take us to Mars.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Conversation