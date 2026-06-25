Share
News
Rescuers search for victims in a collapsed building following an earthquake in Caracas, Venezuela, on June 24, 2026.
Rescuers search for victims in a collapsed building following an earthquake in Caracas, Venezuela, on June 24, 2026. (Manaure Quintero - AFP / Getty Images)

Trump Administration Mobilizes Massive Humanitarian Response for Venezuela Earthquake Victims

 By Jack Davis  June 25, 2026 at 6:00am
Share

President Donald Trump said American assistance will be flowing to Venezuela in the aftermath of deadly earthquakes there.

“The two major earthquakes that just hit the great people of Venezuela are both massive in scale and have left a devastating number of deaths,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“The U.S.A. stands ready, willing, and able to help! I have instructed all agencies of our government to get ready to move quickly. We will be there for our new and great friends. Early reports are not good!!!” Trump added.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the U.S. will do whatever it can to assist.

“The United States extends our deepest condolences to the people of Venezuela following the devastating earthquakes,” he posted on X.

“Our hearts are with all those who have lost loved ones, those injured, and the courageous rescue workers working tirelessly in the aftermath,” he added.

“America stands with the Venezuelan people during this difficult time and at the direction of President Trump, the State Department is immediately deploying search and rescue teams, medical resources, and humanitarian assistance to Venezuela,” he wrote.

The death toll from the disasters stood at 164 dead, with 971 people injured, acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodriguez said, according to CNN.


A 7.5 magnitude quake struck Venezuela on Wednesday 39 seconds after a 7.2 magnitude quake.

Related:
Trump Admin Shuts Down Mamdani's Attempt to Meet with Foreign Leader

Rubio said Thursday the U.S. response is already on the way.

“We’re already deploying search and rescue teams from Fairfax County, Virginia, and Los Angeles. There’ll be some others we’ll add,” Rubio said. “That’s their most immediate need right now is search and rescue efforts.”

Rubio said the War Department will “deploy assets” due to the damage at Venezuela’s airport.

U.S. agencies will also supply “overhead imagery” to assess damage.

“We have a whole of government response,” Rubio said. “It’ll be big. It’ll be fast and it’ll be effective.”

Rubio said the government is reaching out to Americans in Venezuela.

“We know there are American citizens that are inside of Venezuela now, so we’ve also gone through the normal processes that we set up for them to be able to communicate with us in case they need assistance or help,” he said.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Trump Administration Mobilizes Massive Humanitarian Response for Venezuela Earthquake Victims
Washington Post Investigates AI Bias, Finds Every Major Chatbot Is Liberal – Including Musk's Grok
Shocker: Crossdressing School Board VP Arrested on Sickening Child Porn Charges
UPDATE: Cop Banned from Policing for Having Christian Book in Work Locker Wins Settlement
Mamdani's Socialists Sweep Primaries - Started Org for 'Total Eradication of Western Civilization,' Demand World Without Prisons, Called America 'Disgrace'
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , ,

Conversation