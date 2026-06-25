Trump Administration Mobilizes Massive Humanitarian Response for Venezuela Earthquake Victims

President Donald Trump said American assistance will be flowing to Venezuela in the aftermath of deadly earthquakes there.

“The two major earthquakes that just hit the great people of Venezuela are both massive in scale and have left a devastating number of deaths,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“The U.S.A. stands ready, willing, and able to help! I have instructed all agencies of our government to get ready to move quickly. We will be there for our new and great friends. Early reports are not good!!!” Trump added.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the U.S. will do whatever it can to assist.

🚨 New terrifying video shows structures collapsing all around in Caracas, Venezuela. #terremoto pic.twitter.com/gn05DxsTCm — Luke Brenner (@TheLukeReport) June 24, 2026

“The United States extends our deepest condolences to the people of Venezuela following the devastating earthquakes,” he posted on X.

“Our hearts are with all those who have lost loved ones, those injured, and the courageous rescue workers working tirelessly in the aftermath,” he added.

“America stands with the Venezuelan people during this difficult time and at the direction of President Trump, the State Department is immediately deploying search and rescue teams, medical resources, and humanitarian assistance to Venezuela,” he wrote.

The death toll from the disasters stood at 164 dead, with 971 people injured, acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodriguez said, according to CNN.

An earthquake of this magnitude in a country where infrastructure has not been modernized for decades and under an inept, corrupt dictatorship. the ’67 historic earthquake in Caracas was 6.8… Please pray for Venezuelans https://t.co/KMCewipoxC pic.twitter.com/gUxJJHfjwd — Germania Rodriguez Poleo (@iamGermania) June 24, 2026



A 7.5 magnitude quake struck Venezuela on Wednesday 39 seconds after a 7.2 magnitude quake.

Rubio said Thursday the U.S. response is already on the way.

“We’re already deploying search and rescue teams from Fairfax County, Virginia, and Los Angeles. There’ll be some others we’ll add,” Rubio said. “That’s their most immediate need right now is search and rescue efforts.”

Rubio said the War Department will “deploy assets” due to the damage at Venezuela’s airport.

U.S. agencies will also supply “overhead imagery” to assess damage.

“We have a whole of government response,” Rubio said. “It’ll be big. It’ll be fast and it’ll be effective.”

Venezuela looks like it was BOMBED after two MASSIVE 7.1 and 7.5 magnitude earthquakes. Pray for the people, this is really bad pic.twitter.com/pIw8ywXzYe — Ryan Rozbiani (@RyanRozbiani) June 25, 2026

Rubio said the government is reaching out to Americans in Venezuela.

“We know there are American citizens that are inside of Venezuela now, so we’ve also gone through the normal processes that we set up for them to be able to communicate with us in case they need assistance or help,” he said.

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