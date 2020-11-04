Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Trump Campaign Files Election Lawsuit in Nevada

Trump ElectionSaul Loeb - AFP / Getty ImagesPresident Donald Trump visits his campaign headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, on Tuesday. (Saul Loeb - AFP / Getty Images)

By Randy DeSoto
Published November 3, 2020 at 6:05pm
P Share Print

The Trump campaign and the Nevada Republican Party filed a lawsuit Tuesday just hours before the polls are to close calling for them to remain open an additional hour.

The complaint filed at Nevada’s Eighth Judicial District Court Tuesday afternoon cited a tweet from the Elections Division of the Nevada Secretary of State’s office noting there were technical problems at “several polling locations” preventing them from opening.

“This Court has the ability to mandate the Registrar to keep the Affected Locations open until 8:00 p.m. to assure every voter in every precinct has a full 12 hours to cast their vote,” the complaint reads.

TRENDING: Trump Dominates First-in-the-Nation Midnight Voting in New Hampshire

“Alternatively, a writ of prohibition is necessary to stop the polls from closing at the Affected Locations until 8:00 p.m. to assure every voter in every precinct has a full 12 hours to cast their vote.”

Polls are normally to be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The complaint further states that the conduct “obstructs the rights of voters under the First and Fourteenth Amendments of the United States Constitution.”

The Trump campaign is counting on a strong Election Day showing at polling places to secure a win in swing states like Nevada.

Extensions in poll closings were granted in some precincts in North Carolina and Illinois earlier in the day.

Thanks for reading The Western Journal. Follow us to get the latest, breaking news for Election Night 2020.

Tune in to “WJ Live,” powered by The Western Journal, as we cover each poll closing, tally results and most importantly, cut through the liberal spin.

RELATED: Largest County in Battleground State Sees Election Results Delayed, Possibly Until Friday

Watch live on WesternJournal.com, YouTube and Facebook. 

You can follow us on Facebook @WesternJournal, Twitter @WestJournalism, Instagram @thewesternjournal and Parler @TheWesternJournal.

You can also help us out by subscribing! If you see or hear anything that American voters should hear about, feel free to drop us a line at tips@westernjournal.com.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







Trump Campaign Files Election Lawsuit in Nevada
Prolific Christian Author Gives 20 Powerful Reasons To Support Trump
Thousands Attend AZ 'Let Us Worship' Protest in Last Pre-Election Nationwide Stop
California Dems Push To Allow Racial Discrimination in Hiring, But Voters Poised To Reject: Poll
Mere Days After Confirmation, Leftists Have Already Found an Excuse To Impeach ACB
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×