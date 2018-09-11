Trump Critics Focus Outrage on President’s Fist Motion at 9/11 Memorial

Many expressed their anger or disgust with President Donald Trump online after a picture was released showing him raising his fists in the air as he greeted supporters at a Pennsylvania airport before traveling to the 9/11 commemoration at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville.

NBC News and other media outlets tweeted a photo of Trump making the gesture as he walking over to greet the large crowd on hand at the Johnstown Airport, which is located about 30 miles north of the Flight 93 memorial.

In the video, supporters can be heard cheering as the president and first lady Melania Trump walked across the tarmac in their direction.

“Hello everybody, how are you?” Trump said. “What a good looking group of people!”

WATCH: President Trump greets supporters upon arrival in Johnstown, Penn., while en route to Shanksville to honor those who died aboard United Airlines Flight 93 when it crashed 17 years ago today during the 9/11 attacks. https://t.co/TI1qXHQQNO pic.twitter.com/Uum9rmdV9j — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 11, 2018

Mediaite culled together several tweets from those who found Trump’s gesture on the way to the Flight 93 memorial inappropriate.

Responses ranged from “love our extremely normal toddler president” to “oh for the love of” to “who else is f—ing PUMPED for 9/11 guys.”

The Democratic Coalition tweeted, “While on his way to the memorial service, the mentally deteriorating sociopathic president bizarrely tweeted, ’17 years since September 11th!’”

Another Twitter user called the gesture “Frickin’ embarrassing,” adding the hashtag #25thAmendmentNow.

Y'all are being way too hard on Trump. After all, who among us hasn't shown up to a 9/11 memorial this way? He literally did this in Shanksville, PA. Frickin' embarrassing.#25thAmendmentNow #NeverForget #September11th #911Anniversary #Sept11 pic.twitter.com/occjjxqCUP — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) September 11, 2018

Earlier in the day Trump tweeted a solemn picture of the White House staff commemorating Sept. 11 on the South Lawn.

Departing Washington, D.C. to attend a Flight 93 September 11th Memorial Service in Shanksville, Pennsylvania with Melania. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/O2sFUeRqeb — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2018

He also tweeted about former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, writing, “Rudy Giuliani did a GREAT job as Mayor of NYC during the period of September 11th. His leadership, bravery and skill must never be forgotten. Rudy is a TRUE WARRIOR!”

Rudy Giuliani did a GREAT job as Mayor of NYC during the period of September 11th. His leadership, bravery and skill must never be forgotten. Rudy is a TRUE WARRIOR! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2018

Trump’s remarks at the Flight 93 memorial site were well received by those on hand, which included family members of the 40 who were lost on Sept. 11, 2001 when they chose to fight back against their hijackers.

“They boarded the plane as strangers, and they entered eternity linked forever as true heroes,” the president said of them.

.@POTUS: “They boarded the plane as strangers, and they entered eternity linked forever as true heroes.” pic.twitter.com/tpEnk4USqK — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 11, 2018

“We grieve together for every mother and father, sister and brother, son and daughter, who was stolen from us at the Twin Towers, the Pentagon and here in this Pennsylvania field,” Trump said, according Reuters.

.@realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS look over the sight where Flight 93 crashed as they attend the Flight 93 September 11th Memorial in Shanksville, pic.twitter.com/ESw7s2dGmM — Doug Mills (@dougmillsnyt) September 11, 2018

The commander in chief added, “We honor their sacrifice by pledging to never flinch in the face of evil and to do whatever it takes to keep America safe.”

USA Today reported Trump’s visit came two days after the dedication of the “Tower of Voices” at the memorial location.

Commemorated ahead of the 17th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, the Tower of Voices memorial features 40 wind chimes, one for each passenger and crew member who died in the United Airlines Flight 93 crash. https://t.co/HXPSgz0xcz pic.twitter.com/FdsaptOXs3 — ARCHITECT Magazine (@architectmag) September 10, 2018

The tower is 93 feet tall and will feature 40 wind chimes upon its completion — one for each person lost on the fateful day.

