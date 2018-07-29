Trump Demands Congressional Action Against ‘Sinister’ Illegal Immigrants

President Donald Trump on Sunday demanded that Congress act to protect America from illegal immigrants crossing into America “for their own sinister purposes.”

“Please understand, there are consequences when people cross our Border illegally, whether they have children or not – and many are just using children for their own sinister purposes. Congress must act on fixing the DUMBEST & WORST immigration laws anywhere in the world! Vote ‘R,’ Trump tweeted.

Please understand, there are consequences when people cross our Border illegally, whether they have children or not – and many are just using children for their own sinister purposes. Congress must act on fixing the DUMBEST & WORST immigration laws anywhere in the world! Vote “R” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2018

Trump said that he will not bend in his efforts to build a Border Wall and reform immigration.

“I would be willing to ‘shut down’ government if the Democrats do not give us the votes for Border Security, which includes the Wall! Must get rid of Lottery, Catch & Release etc. and finally go to system of Immigration based on MERIT! We need great people coming into our Country!” Trump tweeted

TRENDING: Campers Lash Out, Force Conservative Counselor To Resign

I would be willing to “shut down” government if the Democrats do not give us the votes for Border Security, which includes the Wall! Must get rid of Lottery, Catch & Release etc. and finally go to system of Immigration based on MERIT! We need great people coming into our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2018

On Sunday, Trump also retweeted a July 27 tweet that showed his impatience with the lack of action from Senate Democrats.

“The only things the Democrats do well is ‘Resist,’ which is their campaign slogan, and ‘Obstruct.’ Cryin’ Chuck Schumer has almost 400 great American people that are waiting “forever” to serve our Country! A total disgrace. Mitch M should not let them go home until all approved!” Trump tweeted.

The only things the Democrats do well is “Resist,” which is their campaign slogan, and “Obstruct.” Cryin’ Chuck Schumer has almost 400 great American people that are waiting “forever” to serve our Country! A total disgrace. Mitch M should not let them go home until all approved! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2018

Do you support President Donald Trump on immigration reform? Yes No Continue with Facebook -- or -- Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

In June, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that the Senate would forego most of its usual August recess.

“We have a lot of important work to do. … The president’s made it quite clear he doesn’t intend to sign another omnibus, and in order to prevent that obviously we should do our work, which is to pass individual appropriations bills,” the Kentucky Republican said, according to The Hill.

The Senate will be in recess the week of Aug 6, then return to work.

The House, however, left Washington last week and will not return until after Labor Day, NBC reported.

When the House returns in September, there are only 11 scheduled legislative days for the full House to pass a budget for the fiscal year that begins Oct. 1, Roll Call reported.

RELATED: Trump Threatens Major Consequences If Democrats Don’t Approve Border Wall

This weekend, Trump used his weekly message to push back against criticism of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, according to the White House media pool.

“One of the critical lessons of 9/11 is that immigration enforcement saves lives. We must enforce the rules against visa fraud, illegal overstay, illegal entry, and other immigration violations and crimes; and crimes they are believe me, crimes they are. These are the practices exploited by terrorists, drug dealers, child smugglers, human traffickers, gang members and countless unknown and unregistered criminals to gain illicit access to our country and threaten our citizens,” Trump said.

“Yet, leading Democrat politicians have called to abolish ICE nobody even believes it, they want to abolish ICE in other words, they want open borders and more crime. And that’s what you’re going to get. You’ll get more crime as you open up those borders. Last week, 167 Democrats in the House of Representatives refused to vote for a resolution to support the heroes of ICE. These are brave and great men and women. The’yre in the trenches every day taking the fight straight to vicious gangs. They prey on our people, they hurt our people, they kill our people,” Trump said.

“Without the brave heroes of ICE, we would have no enforcement, no laws, no borders and therefore we wouldn’t even have a country,” Trump added.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.