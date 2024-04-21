Trump Forced to Cancel Rally, 'Devastated' by What's Coming - 'I'm So Sorry ... God Be with You'
With the thunder and lightning of a Trump rally facing a dose of the real thing, former President Donald Trump canceled his Wilmington, North Carolina, rally on Saturday, sending his supporters home with a blessing.
Trump phoned in to share the news with his supporters.
“As you can see there’s some very bad weather heading it,” Trump said.
“We’re flying in in a few minutes, but they really would prefer that we not come in because there’s a certain danger to all of this, and we want to make sure everybody is safe, above all. And so they’ve asked us to ask people to leave the site and seek shelter,” he said.
RALLY DELAYED: President Trump speaks to Wilmington supporters over the phone as North Carolina rally postponed to a future date due severe weather conditions pic.twitter.com/U2MgnVvWEx
— RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) April 20, 2024
“And what we’ll do is we’ll make up for this very quickly at another time. We’ll do it as quick as possible. I’m devastated that this could happen, but we want to keep everybody safe. That’s the most important thing.”
Noting that there was thunder and lighting in the area, Trump said, “So if you don’t mind, I think we’re going to have to just do a rain check.”
“I’m so sad. I’m in North Carolina right now and waiting to go in, but they’re saying the weather is really getting bad. Really, really getting bad.”
“I’m so sorry,” Trump said. “But we’ll do it again, and we’ll do it bigger and better. You have my promise.”
Trump closed by thanking those who had come out, saying, “God be with you.”
The rally was Trump’s break from the confines of the Manhattan courtroom where he is on trial on charges of falsifying business records.
Katherine Huey, 25, indicated that if the trial went against Trump, “people would rally behind him,” according to the Wilmington Star News.
“It would kind of show more people that our government is corrupt, and they’re trying to take down the Republican party any which way they can,” she said.
Cindy Cortese, 72, who flew to North Carolina from Washington state to attend the rally called the trial “frivolous” and “very political, according to Politico.
If the verdict goes against Trump, she said, “We’ll vote for him anyway.”
“People are angry right now, and they’ll just be more angry,” Cortese said. “Because eventually, the truth will come out.”
Christian Armstrong of Wilmington called the trial “political persecution, and if it were anybody else, he wouldn’t have to be dealing with it,” according to WTVD.
