Trump Gives Gen. Flynn the Ultimate Hint at What Could Happen in His Near Future: 'Stay Healthy'

Former President Donald Trump offered a hint at what might be in the future if he wins his race for the presidency during a recent speech in which he gave a shout-out to retired Gen. Michael Flynn.

Trump spoke Friday at the Lincoln-Reagan Dinner of the Lee County, Florida, Republicans.

During the speech, Trump mentioned Flynn, who was Trump’s former national security adviser.

Trump was reciting a list of those in attendance when he came to Flynn, who he called “a friend of mine and a very brave, brave person, somebody that got it very early and went through hell and he handled it like the brave man he is.”

“General Michael Flynn. Where’s Michael? Where is Michael? Thank you Michael,” Trump said to cheers after finding Flynn in the crowd.

1) Last night, Trump told General Flynn, former Trump National Security Advisor, “it’s only a year and a half, just stay healthy”. Trump brazenly hints that Flynn will be part of his administration. For those that don’t understand the magnitude of this, allow me to explain. pic.twitter.com/j3VrGh8OkT — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) April 23, 2023

“Brave guy, great guy,” Trump said.

“Just stay in good health Mikael, get ready. OK? It’s not long. A year and a half, Michael, just stay healthy,” Trump said.

Was Trump one of the best presidents the U.S. has had? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The prospect of Flynn returning to Washington set Twitter abuzz.

Friday evening , pay close attention 🙏

First time General Flynn is with President Trump at a public event together w Media since I walked in w General Flynn to the January 20, 2017 military inaugural ball. This is big folks. This is massive! Listen to President Trump and… pic.twitter.com/oayCmyrQ0j — TheLogger (@TheLastLogger) April 24, 2023

8) So why is Flynn’s potential return to Trump’s cabinet a terrifying scenario for the Deep State? Because Flynn has arguably seen more intelligence on their crimes than anybody, and he has intentions on rectifying said crimes. The dogs will be off the leash come 2024. /END pic.twitter.com/NcX0cHLXUR — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) April 23, 2023

In a February speech, Flynn, who has sued the Justice Department over its 2017 investigation of him that led to him leaving the administration, warned that Americans “currently stand on a precipice, high above a chasm so deep that it can swallow America whole.”

“I, among many in this country, am seriously worried that one more election, won or stolen, can be the step into the abyss, making America like Europe and the rest of the world,” he said then.

Flynn said a moral core is at the heart of America.

“If America falls to the dictates of the left, this last bastion of freedom, the shining beacon of goodness and the next best expression of humanity, will be no more. Remember, no country that lost its moral compass and character has ever kept its liberty,” he said.

During Trump’s Friday speech, as videoed on C-SPAN, Trump defined the difference between his campaign and those who oppose him.

“For seven years our MAGA movement, the greatest in political history — there’s never been anything like it — has been engaged in an epic struggle against all the evil and sinister forces trying to destroy our country. That’s what they’re trying to do,” Trump said.

“Together we stand up to the globalists, we stand up to the Marxists, we stand up to the crooked Democrat prosecutors and politicians,” he said, adding, “They are crooked, and they are dangerous and they are so bad for our country.”

Trump said his movement also opposes “the anti-energy extremists. They are anti-energy for whatever reason — who the hell knows.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.