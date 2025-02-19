Trump Goes Off on 'Dictator' Zelenskyy in Response to 'Disinformation' Jab

President Donald Trump’s simmering frustration with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy boiled over Wednesday as Trump denounced Zelenskyy as a “dictator” a day after Zelenskyy hurled barbs at Trump.

Trump is currently on a mission to bring the war between Russia and Ukraine to a close.

He and Zelenskyy have been sparring over the terms of what a peace agreement might look like and how much of Ukraine Russia may be able to keep, as noted by The New York Times.

In a clip posted to X, Zelenskyy took his grievances public, saying Trump is repeating Russian propaganda.

“We understand that this information is coming from Russia,” Zelenskyy said. “We understand that, and we have total evidence for that.”

Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Donald Trump ‘lives in a place of disinformation’.https://t.co/I2ge3iUDfI 📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/I0WkkFSDmJ — Sky News (@SkyNews) February 19, 2025

“He is the leader of the American people, whom we respect a lot,” he also said. “Unfortunately, he lives in a disinformation space.”

Trump counterpunched on Truth Social.

“Think of it, a modestly successful comedian, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, talked the United States of America into spending $350 Billion Dollars, to go into a War that couldn’t be won, that never had to start, but a War that he, without the U.S. and ‘TRUMP,’ will never be able to settle,” Trump wrote.

Do you think the Ukraine war will end within the next month? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“The United States has spent $200 Billion Dollars more than Europe, and Europe’s money is guaranteed, while the United States will get nothing back. Why didn’t Sleepy Joe Biden demand Equalization, in that this War is far more important to Europe than it is to us — We have a big, beautiful Ocean as separation,” Trump continued.

President Trump has officially called to end the war in Ukraine. He believes we need to stop sending billions of dollars of taxpayer money to Dictator Zelenskyy to continue a war that is lost and has taken millions of lives. Please show your support for President Trump’s plan! pic.twitter.com/dCiAPFvufR — Karoline Leavitt 🇺🇸 White House Press Commentary (@WHPressLeavitt) February 19, 2025



Trump then indicted Zelenskyy as a failure.

“On top of this, Zelenskyy admits that half of the money we sent him is ‘MISSING.’ He refuses to have Elections, is very low in Ukrainian Polls, and the only thing he was good at was playing Biden ‘like a fiddle.’ A Dictator without Elections, Zelenskyy better move fast or he is not going to have a Country left,” he wrote.

Trump said talks are making progress while Ukraine pouts.

When it comes to blame for the Russian invasion of Ukraine, I blame Putin above all others. If you’re looking for American politicians to blame, Biden and Obama are at the top of my list. They were pathetically weak in handling Putin and failed to protect Ukraine from invasion.… — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) February 19, 2025

“In the meantime, we are successfully negotiating an end to the War with Russia, something all admit only ‘TRUMP,’ and the Trump Administration, can do. Biden never tried, Europe has failed to bring Peace, and Zelenskyy probably wants to keep the ‘gravy train’ going,” he wrote.

Trump then offered his conclusion: “I love Ukraine, but Zelenskyy has done a terrible job, his Country is shattered, and MILLIONS have unnecessarily died — And so it continues…..”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.