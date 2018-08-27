SECTIONS
Politics US News
Print

Trump and Mexican President Announce New Trade Deal to Replace NAFTA

By Randy DeSoto
at 1:13pm
Print

President Donald Trump and Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto announced on Monday that they had reached an “understanding” to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement.

In an Oval Office announcement, which included Peña Nieto on speaker phone, Trump told reporters the agreement that Mexico and the U.S. are putting the finishing touches on will be “one of the largest trade deals ever made.”

“It’s a big day for trade. It’s a big day for our country,” the president said. “I’ll be terminating the existing deal and going into this deal.”

“They use to call it NAFTA,” Mr. Trump said. “We’re going to call it the United States-Mexico trade agreement. We’ll get rid of the name NAFTA. It has a bad connotation because the United States was treated very very badly for NAFTA.”

Mexico is the United States’ third largest trading partner behind China and Canada. Through June of this year, U.S. exports to Mexico totaled $131.3 billion and imports were $169.3 billion of a deficit of $38 billion.

TRENDING: Scandal Brings Down Entire West Virginia Supreme Court, Interim Judges Named

Peña Nieto characterized the agreement as something that will be “very positive” for both countries, and that NAFTA needed to be renewed and “modernized.”

“I recognize your political will,” the Mexican president told Trump, “and your participation in this.”

Do you support President Trump’s plans to replace NAFTA?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Peña Nieto also urged Canada to join in negotiations and to become part of the final deal.

The outgoing Mexican leader tweeted on Monday that he had spoken with Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau by phone stating the importance or re-engaging in the negotiations, so a final deal between the three nations can be concluded this week.

The following screenshot of Peña Nieto’s tweet was translated using Google Translate.

(Screenshot/Enrique Peña Nieto/Twitter)

RELATED: Steel ‘Renaissance’ Announced, US Steel Corp Thanks Trump Tariffs

Trump and Peña Nieto have had a strained relationship, particularly over the issues of border security and trade, but the American president tweeted over the weekend that the two nations are now “working closely together.”

“Our relationship with Mexico is getting closer by the hour. Some really good people within both the new and old government, and all working closely together….A big Trade Agreement with Mexico could be happening soon!” Trump wrote.

Trump, who has frequently expressed his desire for bi-lateral trade deals, was non-committal whether Canada will join the current one with Mexico.

“We’ll see if Canada can be part,” he told reporters, and added that separate negotiations would start “pretty much immediately,” CBS News reported.

Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland is expected to arrive in Washington later Monday or Tuesday morning, according to The Washington Post.

“Canada is encouraged by the continued optimism shown by our negotiating partners,” said Adam Austen, spokesperson for Chrystia Freeland, Canada’s minister of foreign affairs.

“Progress between Mexico and the United States is a necessary requirement for any renewed NAFTA agreement. We are in regular contact with our negotiating partners, and we will continue to work toward a modernized NAFTA. We will only sign a new NAFTA that is good for Canada and good for the middle class. Canada’s signature is required.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Chris Agee

The Fox News Channel logo on a television screen.

Senior Fox News Reporter Abruptly Leaves Network

Terry Ray

Jeff Sessionsmark reinstein/ Shutterstock

Opinion: Is Jeff Sessions a Player in the Mueller Coup?

Evie Fordham

Ohio congressional candidate Troy Balderson.

Republican Candidate Officially Declared Winner in Key Congressional Election

Michael Bastasch

World leaders arriving at NATO summit 2018Gints Ivuskans / Shutterstock

EPA Officials Admit: We Colluded with Lobbyists Who Opposed Trump’s Agenda

Andrew Kerr

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat, speaks at the National Press Club on Aug. 21, 2018.Albert H. Teich / Shutterstock

‘Climate Activist’ Warren Exposed in Tax Returns, Received Royalties from Natural Gas Industry

Savannah Pointer

Cristhian Rivera, Iris Monarrez and their babyscreen shot / Facebook

Illegal Alien Who Allegedly Killed Mollie Tibbets Has ‘Anchor Baby’ with Her Ex-Classmate – Report

Jack Davis

Former New York CIty Mayor Rudy Giuliani warms up the crowd of 1600 supporters at a Donald Trump campaign rally.mark reinstein / Shutterstock

Giuliani Issues Challenge to Mueller – ‘Then We Will Have to Admit You Were Fair’

Chris Agee

Steven Crowder gets a beer thrown on himscreen shot / YouTube

Watch: Steven Crowder Confronts Person Who Offered Bounty for Killing ICE Agents

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.