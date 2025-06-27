Share
News

Trump Says 'I Like That Guy' After Cameraman Catches Entire Press Room Off Guard by Interrupting Briefing

 By Randy DeSoto  June 27, 2025 at 4:06pm
Share

A cameraman in the White House press briefing room Friday broke the normal adversarial back-and-forth between the media and the administration to voice his support for President Donald Trump.

A reporter began to ask Trump a question, noting that in May, there had been zero illegal aliens released into the country at the southern border.

“Did everyone hear that? Zero,” the president responded, at which point a cameraman in the room called out, “Trump 2028!”

“Who is that guy? I like him,” Trump said. He then noted the man was working the cameras.

Trump appeared to enjoy his interchange with the media on Friday, with plenty of good news to cover.

The president began the briefing by highlighting the Supreme Court’s 6-3 decision in the birthright citizenship case, Trump v. CASA.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett wrote the majority opinion, concluding that district court judges lack the authority to issue universal nationwide injunctions.

“When a court concludes that the Executive Branch has acted unlawfully, the answer is not for the court to exceed its power, too,” she concluded.

Trump began his remarks to the media, saying, “This was a big one, wasn’t it? This was a big decision. Amazing decision. One that we’re very happy about.”

‘We’ve been hit with more nationwide injunctions than took place during the entire 20th century,” he noted.

Related:
Trump Lowers the Hammer on Canada: US Terminating All Trade Discussions 'Effective Immediately'

“Thanks to this decision, we can now promptly file to proceed with numerous policies that have been wrongly enjoined on a nationwide basis,” Trump said.

Attorney General Pam Bondi told reporters that liberal district court judges from just a few jurisdictions had issued dozens of injunctions, stymieing most of Trump’s policy initiatives.

“They turned district courts into the imperial judiciary,” she said.

“To put this in perspective, there are 94 federal judicial districts,” Bondi continued, “[and] 35 out of the 40 opinions with nationwide injunctions came from five liberal districts in this country.

“These injunctions have blocked our policies from tariffs, to military readiness, to immigration, to foreign affairs, fraud, abuse, and many other issues.”

Trump also touted the Supreme Court’s 6-3 ruling, upholding the right of parents to opt out their elementary-age children from LGBT curriculum.

“I think the ruling was a great ruling, and I think it’s a great ruling for parents … They lost control of the schools. They lost control of their child, and this is a tremendous victory for parents,” he said.

Trump added that he was surprised the case had to go all the way to the Supreme Court to get a ruling in favor of parents.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Trump Says 'I Like That Guy' After Cameraman Catches Entire Press Room Off Guard by Interrupting Briefing
Trump Lowers the Hammer on Canada: US Terminating All Trade Discussions 'Effective Immediately'
Supreme Court Sides with Maryland Parents In LGBT Storybooks in Elementary Classroom Case
Gen. Caine Reveals Bravery of 44 Soldiers Left Behind to Defend Key Middle East Base During Iran Missile Strikes
IDF: Commandos 'Operated Covertly in the Heart of Enemy Territory' During Strikes on Iran
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation