President Donald Trump said that the giant sucking sound of money going from Americans’ wallets to health insurance company bank accounts will end if he has his way.

“THE ONLY HEALTHCARE I WILL SUPPORT OR APPROVE IS SENDING THE MONEY DIRECTLY BACK TO THE PEOPLE, WITH NOTHING GOING TO THE BIG, FAT, RICH INSURANCE COMPANIES, WHO HAVE MADE $TRILLIONS, AND RIPPED OFF AMERICA LONG ENOUGH,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Trump did not offer details, but provided an overview of his goals: “THE PEOPLE WILL BE ALLOWED TO NEGOTIATE AND BUY THEIR OWN, MUCH BETTER, INSURANCE. POWER TO THE PEOPLE!”

“Congress, do not waste your time and energy on anything else. This is the only way to have great Healthcare in America!!! GET IT DONE, NOW. President DJT,” he wrote.

Trump said that the plan was well received in “personal talks with Democrats,” according to The Hill.

He said those he has met with “love” the idea.

“The insurance companies are making a fortune,” Trump said on Sunday.

“Their stock is up over a thousand percent over a short period of time. They are taking in hundreds of billions of dollars, and they’re not really putting it back, certainly like they should,” Trump said.

Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana indicated that changing how money flows in the health insurance system is an attractive concept.

“Who would not want to spend 100 percent of the dollars on the patient choosing the health care she wants, as opposed to 100 percent going to insurance companies and the 80 percent being spent on health care… and that health care is what the insurance company decides that you need?” Cassidy said.

Trump had previously said on Truth Social that he wanted “NO MORE MONEY, HUNDREDS OF BILLIONS OF DOLLARS, TO THE DEMOCRAT SUPPORTED INSURANCE COMPANIES FOR REALLY BAD OBAMACARE.”

“THE MONEY MUST NOW GO DIRECTLY TO THE PEOPLE, TAKING THE ‘FAT CAT’ INSURANCE COMPANIES OUT OF THE CORRUPT SYSTEM OF HEALTHCARE,” he continued.

“THE PEOPLE CAN BUY THEIR OWN, MUCH BETTER POLICY, FOR MUCH LESS MONEY, SAVING, FOR THEMSELVES, AN ABSOLUTE FORTUNE!!! PRESIDENT DJT,” he wrote.

In another earlier Truth Social post, Trump contended that “the Hundreds of Billions of Dollars currently being sent to money sucking Insurance Companies in order to save the bad Healthcare provided by ObamaCare, BE SENT DIRECTLY TO THE PEOPLE SO THAT THEY CAN PURCHASE THEIR OWN, MUCH BETTER, HEALTHCARE, and have money left over.”

“In other words, take from the BIG, BAD Insurance Companies, give it to the people, and terminate, per Dollar spent, the worst Healthcare anywhere in the World, ObamaCare,” Trump wrote.

That post drew a supportive response from Sen. Rick Scott, a Republican from Florida who previously worked as a healthcare executive.

“Totally agree, @POTUS! I’m writing the bill right now,” Scott posted on X.

“We must stop taxpayer money from going to insurance companies and instead give it directly to Americans in HSA-style accounts and let them buy the health care they want. This will increase competition & drive down costs,” Scott wrote.

