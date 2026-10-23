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"This case should be tried within a month, not three years — and it should be over with!" President Donald Trump wrote on social media.
"This case should be tried within a month, not three years — and it should be over with!" President Donald Trump wrote on social media. (Kent Nishimura - AFP / Getty Images)

Trump Slams Judge in Tyler Robinson Trial for 'Desecrating the Memory of the Great Charlie Kirk'

 By Randy DeSoto  October 23, 2026 at 4:32pm
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President Donald Trump called out the judge overseeing the murder trial of Tyler Robinson on Friday, asserting that he’s “desecrating” Charlie Kirk’s memory.

In a scheduling memorandum made public ahead of a Friday court hearing in Provo, Utah, Robinson’s defense team proposed delaying his trial to 2029 so they can have enough time to review all the evidence, according to CNN.

The Kirk family’s legal team fired back in a motion calling the proposal “grossly out of line” and argued that the trial for her husband’s alleged killer should begin next year, as the prosecution has proposed.

“Every additional day of delay carries the weight of all that Charlie’s murder has taken from his family, especially his two young children who were just three and one year old when their father was murdered and would be seven and five years old by the time a verdict is handed down under the Defense’s proposed schedule,” the motion read.

Trump wrote in a Friday Truth Social post, “The judge in the Charlie Kirk case is doing a terrible job! This case should be tried within a month, not three years — and it should be over with!”

“The judge is desecrating the memory of the Great Charlie Kirk, while taking forever to ask questions that people already know the answer to. The whole Country is mocking him and our ‘Legal’ System,” the president added.

Turning Point USA spokesman Andrew Kolvet noted in a Thursday post on X, “Tyler Robinson’s defense is now pushing for a trial to start in the 3rd quarter of 2029, a full 4 years after Charlie was murdered.”

“It seems like the defense’s strategy is to delay, delay, delay. If they were confident in their case, or believed their client was innocent, they would push for a speedy trial. Why let your client be locked in a prison cell for 4 years if you felt he was innocent?” he argued.

During a hearing in early September, Utah Judge Tony Graf first found that the probable cause threshold had been reached for seven charges against Robinson to go to trial.

Related:
Erika Kirk Furious About 'Grossly Out of Line' Proposal for Tyler Robinson Trial

The most serious charge is aggravated murder, a first-degree felony that makes him eligible for the death penalty.

Robinson, through his attorney, pleaded not guilty on all counts.

Many court watchers have expressed frustration that it had taken nearly a year after Kirk was assassinated at a Turning Point USA campus event at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10, 2025, to get an arraignment and plea from Robinson.

What do you think about the defense's strategy of delaying the trial?

Kirk family attorney Jeffrey Neiman asked at the September hearing that the court act swiftly and “set this trial as soon as practically possible.”

“The United States Constitution guarantees criminal defendants many rights. The right to delay is not among them,” Neiman contended. “The defendant is entitled to a fair trial, and he must be given one, and nothing more is owed.”

Judge Graf did not issue a ruling on Friday, but may choose a compromise start date between what the prosecutors want and what the defense team requests.

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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